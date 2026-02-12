OFC 2026 Exhibit Connects The Global Optical Ecosystem Powering AI-Era Data Centers And Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 700 industry-leading companies to spotlight the technologies enabling AI, cloud, broadband, data centers, quantum networking and more

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-scale computing drive rising demand for bandwidth and energy efficiency, the 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) will convene the global optical networking community at the Los Angeles Convention Center. OFC is expected to draw 16,000 attendees from 90 countries and will feature more than 700 exhibiting companies, plus 130 invited and tutorial speakers, and 45 presentations across three Exhibition theaters, 15–19 March 2026 (Exhibition: 17–19 March).

The OFC exhibit floor brings the full optical ecosystem together in one place, giving attendees the opportunity to evaluate solutions side by side and connect directly with the teams turning innovation into deployed infrastructure.

Hundreds of global brands and innovators will showcase the technologies defining AI-era data centers and networks - from co-packaged optics (CPO) and optical I/O for scale-up systems, to advances in 1.6T and 3.2T coherent transmission, AI/ML-optimized photonic integrated circuits (PICs), and 800G and 1.6T validation and test platforms accelerating deployment. Highlights also include AI-enabled network automation and emerging fiber innovations such as hollow-core fiber targeting lower latency and improved efficiency - all reinforcing the industry's push for higher performance and reduced power costs for data movement.