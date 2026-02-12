MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) OpenResources Launches Public AI Tools Directory OpenResources has launched a new AI tools directory featuring 280 tools across nine categories.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - OpenResources has officially launched its AI tools directory, a platform designed to help users discover and explore a broad range of artificial intelligence tools across multiple categories, including productivity, automation, marketing, development, and SEO.

The directory currently features 280 tools across nine categories, offering a centralised resource for individuals and organisations seeking practical AI solutions. OpenResources is structured to support both everyday users and professionals, with a focus on usability, discoverability, and continued expansion as the AI ecosystem evolves.

As the number of AI tools available online continues to grow, OpenResources aims to simplify discovery by helping users identify tools based on specific needs and use cases. Categories currently available on the platform include AI Tools, Automation, Content Writing, Design, Development, Marketing, Productivity, SEO, and Utilities.

"AI tools are developing faster than most people can keep up with," said Marieta Cembranos, Head of Communications at OpenResources. "We built OpenResources to make it easier for users to discover useful tools in one place, without having to rely on scattered lists or unclear recommendations."

OpenResources is positioned as an evolving directory that will continue expanding its listings and category coverage. The company plans to introduce additional platform updates focused on improving how tools are organised, reviewed, and presented, supporting long-term usability as new AI products emerge.

The launch comes as demand for AI-driven tools accelerates across both consumer and business markets, with growing interest in automation, content creation, software development support, and productivity enhancement. By consolidating tools across multiple verticals, OpenResources aims to serve as a practical reference point for users exploring both emerging AI products and established solutions.

About the company: OpenResources is an independent technology company behind a publicly available platform of AI tools curated and reviewed by humans. Designed for both everyday users and professionals, OpenResources focuses on practical applications of artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on quality standards, transparency, and responsible use. Learn more at .

