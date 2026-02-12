Openvault's Mark Trudeau To Address Power Of AI And PNM On WEC Panel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “AI is taking PNM to a whole new level when providers need it the most”

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVault CEO and Founder Mark Trudeau will stress the increasing importance of proactive network maintenance (PNM) in optimizing broadband performance and subscriber satisfaction at the NCTC Winter Educational Conference later this month near Las Vegas.

Trudeau will share insights from OpenVault's work with domestic and international broadband providers on the“Analytics at Work: Delivering a Best-in-Class Network Experience” panel during the Feb. 16-18 conference in Henderson, NV. Scheduled for 1:15 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 18, the panel will discuss how advanced data intelligence – from usage insights to device level performance analytics – is empowering operators to predict issues before they impact customers, accelerate troubleshooting, and create a more resilient access network.

“AI is taking PNM to a whole new level at the moment when broadband providers need it the most,” said Trudeau.“As NCTC members' DOCSIS and fiber networks become more sophisticated, providers are relying more heavily on advanced PMA tools for impairment-free operation and peak performance.”

OpenVault has been a leader in deploying AI-powered proactive network maintenance tools that help broadband providers reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) and deliver quantifiable results that strengthen operators' bottom lines. OpenVault's award-winning Vantage PNM is using AI to transform telemetry into actionable intelligence that empowers operations and customer-facing personnel to detect and repair imminent and emergent network issues. The result is more resilient networks, reduced costs and superior broadband Quality of Experience that can reduce churn by improving reliability and issue resolution.

OpenVault executives will showcase Vantage PNM and its other cloud-based solutions throughout the three-day conference. Vantage is the industry's only ready-to-deploy and fully integrated solution to combine congestion management, profile management application (OV Advanced PMATM) and proactive network management (OV PNM) products within a single pane of glass.

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of network-agnostic broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' award-winning solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers' Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

