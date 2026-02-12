Toltiq And Deal Engine Announce Partnership To Connect Deal Sourcing And Due Diligence Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuous workflow from first outreach through confirmatory due diligence helps teams move faster and make more confident decisions

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ, the leading AI-powered platform for private equity due diligence, and Deal Engine, the market monitoring data engine for private markets, today announced a strategic partnership that connects deal origination with diligence execution for private equity firms, corporate M&A teams, and family offices.

The partnership enables firms to carry critical market and deal intelligence seamlessly across the deal lifecycle. Deal teams typically rely on fragmented tool stacks that create loss of context, rework, and delays as deals progress. By bringing Deal Engine's sourcing and market intelligence into ToltIQ's diligence environment, the partnership addresses that challenge, allowing firms to maintain continuity from earliest pipeline development through final investment decisions.

"When building your dealmaking architecture, Deal Engine gets you from idea to data room and ToltIQ takes you from NDA through confirmatory diligence," said Ed Brandman, CEO of ToltIQ. "Investment teams don't need disconnected tools that force them to re-enter context at each stage. This partnership recognizes that the intelligence you gather during origination should inform your diligence approach, and the patterns you see in diligence should refine your sourcing criteria."

"Private market firms need a joined-up data architecture," said Phil Westcott, CEO of Deal Engine. "This partnership connects a firm's market deal intelligence and execution insights to support the full journey from idea to investment committee decision, helping teams apply what they already know, earlier and more effectively."

Beginning in March 2026, Deal Engine can be deployed alongside the ToltIQ platform, allowing ToltIQ users to benefit from live market intelligence and context during the diligence and execution process.

Users gain the ability to track live market context on each target, their competitors, suppliers, and customers, enriching the formal diligence processes. As companies move under NDA and enter data rooms, teams gain immediate access to outside-in market intelligence alongside internal documents, supporting accelerated ramp-up, more targeted analysis, and stronger investment committee narratives.

For Deal Engine customers, the ToltIQ integration enables firms to extend their knowledge integration architecture deeper into the deal cycle, benefitting from ToltIQ's market leading application of AI to streamline the diligence process.

The partnership enables firms to:



Reduce diligence ramp-up time by starting with market context already gathered during pre-deal execution sourcing and market monitoring

Apply lessons learned in diligence back to sourcing criteria without manual data transfer Maintain consistent competitive intelligence from initial target identification through the confirmatory diligence process



"Deal Engine and ToltIQ have each built strong positions in their respective workflow stages," said Rick Kushel, Managing Partner at FINTOP Capital. "As a shared investor, we believe this integration creates additional value for firms looking to reduce friction across the deal lifecycle while maintaining distinct strengths at each phase."

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is the leading provider of AI-powered private market due diligence solutions for GPs, LPs, diligence advisory firms and Family Offices. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence. The company's platform securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By delivering clear, actionable intelligence and reducing the need for manual workflows, ToltIQ enables investment teams to focus on what drives deal value - from growth opportunities and early detection of risks to operational improvements. ToltIQ was founded by Ed Brandman, former Partner, Chief Information Officer and Head of Credit Operations at global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit ToltIQ and LinkedIn.

About Deal Engine (formerly Filament Syfter)

Deal Engine is the first and only leading dealmaking data engine provider, purpose-built for private markets dealmakers. This new technology enables firms to centralize, enrich, and institutionalize market, proprietary and public data. Increase dealmaker efficacy, improve resource allocation, enhance relationships, and originate the best-fit deals across platform investments and a firm's portfolio with Deal Engine. To schedule a demo, visit.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP stands for Financial Technology Operating Partners. We are a team of former founders that previously built, ran and sold fintechs that now backs the next generation of builders' rewiring finance. With offices in Nashville & New York, we leverage our proprietary playbooks and strategic LPs (that includes ~ 100 banks with $1.8 trillion of combined assets) across five funds with $700 million in committed capital. More via.

