Gaia Opens Ticket Sales For 5Th Annual Emersion Conference, Introduces First-Ever $99 Two-Day Livestream Option In 185 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Experiential Healing Conference with World Renowned Speakers Takes Place March 14 – 15, 2026 at the GaiaSphere Event Center in Boulder, Colorado-

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) the world's largest conscious streaming service with 10,000 titles reaching members in 185 countries, announced today that tickets are on sale for the Emersion Conference 2026.

The fifth annual Emersion Conference features an unprecedented lineup of visionaries who won't just teach, but actively guide attendees and viewers through immersive, hands-on experiences designed to foster long-lasting healing, personal transformation, and expanded consciousness.

The list of world-renowned speakers includes:



Shi Heng Yi: Author, Shaolin Spirit: The Way to Self-Mastery

Matías De Stefano: Hosts The Journey of Remembering on Gaia, Spiritual Guide

Regina Meredith: Hosts Open Minds on Gaia, Journalist, and Metaphysical Researcher

BLU: Deja Blu Podcast, Artist, and Speaker

Jim Curtis: Hypno-Coaching Pioneer and Author of The Book of Possibility

Sarah Elkhaldy: Alchemist, Mystic, and Spiritual Teacher

Grandmother Flordemayo: Mayan Elder and Visionary

Suzanne Giesemann: Spiritual Teacher, Medium, and author of The Awakened Way

Richard James: Evolutionary Astrologer, Hosts StarCast Weekly on Gaia

Jade Shaw: Out-of-Body-Experience Researcher and Teacher Brian Paris, DC: Neuroscience-Based Embodiment Guide



The two-day, immersive event will take place March 14 – 15, 2026, at the company's state-of-the-art GaiaSphere Event Center in Boulder, Colorado.

General admission tickets are $599.

For the first time, Gaia is offering a two-day livestream pass for $99 (live and replay access) for those joining from home or on-the-go in 185 countries. Additional benefits for at-home viewers include:



Access to the full program live or on replay, with no travel required

Watch anywhere, anytime during the two days from the comfort of home

Join a live Q&A from anywhere Watch live and stay connected to the community at the GaiaSphere

Gaia+ members will receive a 25% discount on in-person tickets. An annual Gaia+ membership costs $299 and includes everything a standard membership offers, plus it includes live and on-demand streaming access to this Conference, and 30 previous GaiaSphere events in total, featuring luminaries like Joe Dispenza, Richard Rudd, and Gregg Braden.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels - Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga - in four languages (English, Spanish, French, and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit

PR Contact:

Rick Pendrick

Prism PR CEO

...

310-351-3510