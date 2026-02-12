Zenatech's Drone As A Service Opens The 23Rd Global Location In Orlando, Fla. To Focus On Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has opened a Drone as a Service location within its Orlando-area business headquarters facility. This marks the 23global DaaS location, creating a strategic hub designed to provide high-value government and defense customers with surveying and mapping services.

“Florida is strategically important state for Drone as a Service and known for its infrastructure, transportation, and defense-related activity,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“By embedding a Drone as a Service location within our Orlando-area headquarters, we create a nexus to actively pursue federal, state, and county-level government opportunities. Working alongside our Washington, D.C. office and dedicated federal and defense business development teams, we are strengthening our ability to engage decision-makers and scale our public sector presence.”

The Orlando DaaS location will focus on building relationships with federal, state, county, and municipal agencies, including defense installations, energy infrastructure, and transportation projects. Working in tandem with the DaaS headquarters staff and the company's Washington D.C. business development teams, the company is strengthening and expanding its capabilities to serve government agencies.

The Orlando DaaS location will be staffed with a ten-person team including pilots, land survey technicians, and business development staff. The company is engaged in hiring staff and the setting up of equipment, drones and trucks in anticipation of full operations expected to commence by early April.

In the short term, the company intends utilizing its DaaS Orlando hub to perform survey and mapping work for defense sector customers using traditional survey methods while building drone integration and obtaining certifications including Green and Blue UAS. Once certifications are obtained, drone-based applications will include military base and airport surveys, runway layout planning, federal land mapping, and critical defense infrastructure projects. The Orlando DaaS location will also support existing services for business customers including builders, golf course, construction companies, and public works projects.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service platform is designed to provide business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture applications, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations through acquisitions and corporate locations, as well as integrating its drones and new services.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Safe Harbor

