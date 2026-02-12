Ambev 4Q25: Profit Falls 10% As Volumes Drop 3.6%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 3 Key Points - Net income declined 9.9% year-on-year to R$ 4.53 billion ($871M), driven by an 8.0% drop in adjusted EBITDA to R$ 8.85 billion ($1.70B) - even as net revenue beat consensus, rising organically 4.8% to R$ 24.81 billion ($4.77B) versus estimates of R$ 24.59 billion. Volumes fell 3.6% organically, confirming the trend of pricing over volume. - Premium brands grew 17% in Q4, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of premium growth. Ambev was responsible for 100% of premium category growth in Brazil during the period, consolidating full-year leadership in the segment for the first time in a decade - led by Stella Artois, Spaten, and Corona. - The company guided 2026 cash COGS per hectolitre for Brazil beer at +4.5% to +7.5%, a moderation from the 2025 guidance of +5.5% to +8.5%. Aluminum costs and portfolio mix remain the primary cost headwinds, while the analyst community stays mostly neutral - XP reiterates Sell at R$ 12.30, citing structural volume headwinds from GLP-1 adoption and limited earnings growth. 01 Headline Numbers Ambev closed the fourth quarter with net income of R$ 4.53 billion ($871M), a decline of 9.9% from R$ 5.024 billion in 4Q24. The drop reflects the compression of adjusted EBITDA, which fell 8.0% to R$ 8.85 billion ($1.70B), and higher financial expenses that have weighed on bottom-line results throughout 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin moved marginally from 35.6% to 35.7% - essentially flat, and a signal that operating efficiency held even as scale shrank. The revenue line was the bright spot. Net revenue grew organically 4.8% to R$ 24.81 billion ($4.77B), beating the LSEG consensus of R$ 24.585 billion. EBITDA also exceeded expectations: the LSEG consensus stood at R$ 8.47 billion, and Ambev delivered R$ 8.85 billion. The beat was driven by higher revenue per hectolitre - consistent with the company's multi-year strategy of trading volume for value through premiumization and disciplined pricing. 02 Key Figures

Metric 4Q25 Y/Y Chg vs Consensus Net Income R$ 4.53B ($871M) -9.9% - Adj. EBITDA R$ 8.85B ($1.70B) -8.0% beat (est. R$ 8.47B) Adj. EBITDA Margin 35.7% +10bps - Net Revenue R$ 24.81B ($4.77B) +4.8% organic beat (est. R$ 24.59B) Total Volume - -3.6% organic - Premium Volume (Brazil) - +17% - 2026 COGS/hl Guidance (Brazil Beer) +4.5% to +7.5%

03 The Premiumization Story

The premium category is doing the heavy lifting. In Q4, Ambev grew premium beer volumes by 17%, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of growth in the segment. The company claims it was responsible for 100% of premium category growth in Brazil during the period - a striking figure that underscores how completely Stella Artois, Spaten, Corona, and Original have come to define the premium conversation.

This is the culmination of a strategic arc that began years ago. In Q3, Ambev had retaken the premium market leadership position it lost to Heineken roughly a decade ago, reaching approximately 50% of the premium segment. The Q4 result consolidates that leadership on a full-year basis for 2025 - a milestone management clearly views as a defining achievement.

The tension, however, is clear in the numbers. Total volumes fell 3.6% organically - a pattern that has persisted for several quarters. Ambev is deliberately trading volume in the core and mainstream segments for higher-margin premium sales, a strategy that lifts revenue per hectolitre and protects margins but creates an uncomfortable optic of a shrinking top line in unit terms. Management's confidence statement is revealing: they see "relevant opportunities to expand the category, both through broadening the consumer base and increasing beer consumption occasions.

04 The Volume Problem

The 3.6% organic volume decline in Q4 follows a 5.8% decline in Q3 and a 4.5% decline in Q2 - a persistent and widening trend that the sell side has flagged as the central risk to the equity story. XP's preview of the quarter had projected volumes down 3.5%, with Brazil beer as the primary drag at an estimated -5.0% year-on-year, driven by climate adversity and constrained consumer accessibility.

The competitive landscape intensifies the challenge. Heineken has been investing aggressively in Brazilian production capacity - including a new brewery in Passos, Minas Gerais - and Grupo Petrópolis continues to operate with prices roughly 20% below major peers to capture volume share. Ambev's strategy of pricing ahead of the market (it implemented an unusual second-quarter price increase for the first time since 2012) has protected margins but created questions about long-term volume elasticity in the core portfolio, where Brahma and Antarctica compete directly with lower-priced alternatives.

05 Management Signals

"The continued strength of our portfolio and the success of our innovations reinforce our positive view that there are relevant opportunities to expand the category, both through broadening the consumer base and increasing the number of beer consumption occasions." Management is framing this as a category-expansion story, not a market-share defense. The distinction matters - it implies confidence in growing the total addressable market rather than just defending position.

The 2026 COGS guidance - cash cost per hectolitre for Brazil beer rising 4.5% to 7.5% - is a modest improvement from 2025's range of 5.5% to 8.5%, but still signals meaningful input cost pressure. Aluminum remains the dominant cost headwind, compounded by portfolio mix effects as premium products carry inherently higher production costs. For context, the 2024 guidance range had anticipated a COGS decline of 0.5% to 3.0%, making the current cycle of cost reinflation a clear negative inflection.

On shareholder returns, Ambev has distributed R$ 1.27 per share over the past twelve months, yielding approximately 7.1% at current prices. The company announced a 208-million-share buyback program in October 2025 (approximately R$ 2.5 billion at prevailing prices). JPMorgan had signaled potential for extraordinary dividends in December 2025, though the bank noted a large payout was unlikely given the high cost of debt in the current Selic environment.

06 What the Street Is Saying

Analyst sentiment skews cautious. XP Investimentos reiterates Sell with a target of R$ 12.30, projecting an EPS CAGR of just 1.4% for 2026–2028 and flagging structural headwinds from health and wellness trends and GLP-1 adoption as long-term volume drags. At 15.2x forward P/E for 2026, XP sees the valuation as unattractive given the muted growth trajectory. BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA both maintain Neutral at R$ 15, while Goldman Sachs carries a Sell rating at R$ 11.70. Safra is Neutral at R$ 14.50.

At R$ 15.77, ABEV3 trades at a trailing P/E of approximately 15.5x - below the historical average of roughly 21x but well above the level that value investors typically find compelling in emerging market consumer staples. The stock has rallied approximately 49% over the past twelve months, outperforming the Ibovespa by roughly 5 percentage points since the start of Q4. Market capitalization stands at approximately R$ 248.6 billion ($47.8B), with a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 7.1%. The 52-week range spans R$ 10.72 to R$ 15.77, with the stock currently trading at or near its 52-week high.

07 What to Watch Next

The dividend tax debate is the near-term wildcard. Brazil is actively discussing a 10% tax on dividends (currently zero for individuals), and Ambev - as one of the B3's largest dividend payers - is directly exposed. XP noted that part of ABEV3's Q4 outperformance may have been driven by investors front-running dividend distributions ahead of a potential tax regime change.

Volume trends in Q1 2026 will be critical. XP flags a difficult year-on-year comparison driven by adverse climate in early 2026, alongside persistent cost pressures through the first half. The Carnaval effect boosted Q1 2025 to record volume levels - a high bar that Q1 2026 will need to match or beat. If volume declines accelerate, the premium mix shift alone may not be sufficient to sustain revenue growth.

The Heineken competitive dynamic remains the structural overhang. The two companies have been engaged in an intense pricing and positioning battle in the premium segment, with the definition of "premium" itself becoming contested territory. Heineken claims continued leadership using Nielsen criteria, while Ambev claims it based on its own methodology. What is not in dispute is that the premium segment is growing while the total beer market stagnates - making premium share the decisive competitive battleground for the foreseeable future.

08 Risk Factors

Volume erosion is the primary operating risk. Three consecutive quarters of organic volume declines (-4.5% in Q2, -5.8% in Q3, -3.6% in Q4) suggest this is not purely weather-driven but reflects structural competitive and consumer dynamics. Heineken's Brazilian capacity expansion and Petrópolis's aggressive pricing strategy are creating a volume squeeze that Ambev's pricing power alone cannot fully offset.

Input cost inflation poses margin risk. The 2026 COGS guidance of +4.5% to +7.5% per hectolitre, driven primarily by aluminum costs and portfolio mix, comes after a favorable 2024 base (COGS declined). If aluminum prices or the BRL/USD exchange rate deteriorate further, costs could track toward the upper end of guidance or above, compressing margins that are already under pressure from lower operating leverage on declining volumes.

XP has raised a provocative structural concern: the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications and broader health and wellness trends as long-term headwinds to beer consumption. While this thesis remains speculative in the Brazilian context - where per-capita alcohol consumption patterns differ significantly from the U.S. market where the GLP-1 concern first emerged - it represents a potential long-cycle risk to the category growth narrative that underpins management's entire strategic framework.

09 Sector Context

Ambev is the largest beverage company in Latin America and the Brazilian arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer. Created in 1999 from the merger of Brahma and Antarctica - engineered by 3G Capital founders Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles, and Carlos Alberto Sicupira - Ambev controls approximately 65% of the Brazilian beer market and holds the second position in soft drinks with roughly 17% share. The company operates in Brazil and 15 additional countries, with 32 Brazilian factories, over 100 distribution centers, and approximately 45,000 employees.

At R$ 15.77 and roughly 15.5x trailing P/E, ABEV3 trades at a discount to its own historical average but at a premium to most EM consumer peers - reflecting the dominance of the franchise, the defensive quality of the earnings stream, and the dividend yield that makes it a de facto income stock for many Brazilian retail investors. With trailing 12-month revenue of approximately R$ 89.5 billion ($17.2B) and a market capitalization of R$ 248.6 billion ($47.8B), Ambev is the largest consumer staples name on the B3 and a permanent constituent of the Ibovespa. The stock also trades as an ADR on the NYSE under the ticker ABEV.