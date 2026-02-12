403
Protests in Australia Enter Fourth Day Against Israeli President’s Visit
(MENAFN) Demonstrations in Australia continued for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday in opposition to Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit, with hundreds gathering in Melbourne as his trip nears its conclusion.
In Melbourne, the rally began outside Flinders Street Station, drawing crowds carrying signs declaring Herzog unwelcome in the city, according to reports. Many protesters shared personal experiences of loss, including a woman seeking accountability for relatives killed in the conflict and another expressing opposition to the government’s hosting of Herzog.
The Melbourne protest followed earlier demonstrations outside two of Herzog’s official engagements, despite his itinerary not being publicly disclosed in advance. His visit has sparked large-scale protests in multiple cities, including Sydney, where clashes between activists and police were reported.
On Wednesday, hundreds also rallied outside Australia’s Parliament House to voice their objections. Since Herzog arrived for his four-day trip on Monday, tensions have risen, particularly after violent encounters with police earlier in the week.
Thousands initially marched on Monday, resulting in confrontations with law enforcement.
Widely circulated footage showed New South Wales police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers and dragging them as they performed prayers during the demonstrations.
