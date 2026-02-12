403
Pakistan Sends Second Homegrown Satellite into Orbit
(MENAFN) Pakistan has successfully placed its second domestically developed Earth Observation satellite, EO-2, into space, marking another milestone in the country’s expanding space program. The launch took place Thursday from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Center, according to an official statement from Pakistan’s national space agency.
Authorities said the new satellite is designed to deliver vital data to assist with development planning and natural resource management. It is also expected to enhance governance capabilities, strengthen disaster response efforts, and contribute to long-term strategic initiatives.
The EO-2 was one of seven satellites deployed into orbit aboard a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket.
The commercial launch vehicle lifted off from waters near Yangjiang in Guangdong province, southern China, as stated by reports.
This achievement follows Pakistan’s launch of its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, which was sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China last October.
In a separate but related advancement, Pakistan recently selected two individuals as candidates for its Human Spaceflight Program in coordination with China’s Astronauts Center.
Earlier this year, the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission signed a cooperation agreement with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). Under the arrangement, two Pakistani trainees will undergo astronaut training in China, with one slated to participate in a future mission aboard Beijing’s Tiangong space station.
