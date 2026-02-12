ESW Launches Missionready365tm To Accelerate Microsoft 365 Staffing For Government Projects

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW today announced MissionReady365TM, a specialized service that enables government agencies and contractors to rapidly deploy experienced, full-time Microsoft 365 professionals for mission-critical projects.

MissionReady365TM addresses a persistent challenge in government IT: securing qualified Microsoft 365 resources quickly enough to meet project timelines and funding cycles. The service provides immediate access to vetted, full-time M365 consultants who integrate seamlessly into government and contractor teams. More details are available here:

"Staffing delays represent one of the greatest risks to government technology programs," said Russell Kommer, Founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates. "MissionReady365TM gives agencies and contractors a reliable path to scale Microsoft 365 talent rapidly."

MissionReady365TM supports government initiatives including:

  • Agency-wide M365 migrations and consolidations
  • Secure collaboration platforms for interagency teams
  • Power Platform solutions for citizen services and case management
  • eDiscovery and records management for investigations and compliance
  • Microsoft Copilot implementations with security controls
  • 24/7 operations and support for mission-critical systems

More details on ESW's training services are available at:

Unlike traditional staff augmentation, MissionReady365TM prioritizes continuity by maintaining consistent full-time resources throughout each engagement. The service is purpose-built for regulated environments where execution quality, security, and resource consistency are paramount.

MissionReady365TM is available immediately for federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as prime contractors supporting public sector programs.

About ESW

ESW is a Microsoft partner specializing in enterprise collaboration and digital transformation solutions for government and commercial clients.

For more information, visit or contact:

Russell Kommer

Founder and CEO

eSoftware Associates Inc.

800-682-0882

