Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Rebuffs Trump's Board of Peace Invitation

2026-02-12 02:02:45
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Wednesday that Poland will refuse participation in the U.S.-backed Board of Peace initiative, expressing alarm over the organization's unclear governance structure and undefined mission parameters.

Speaking before a cabinet session, Tusk acknowledged that Poland's diplomatic mission in Washington had received formal notification inviting the nation to attend the board's opening assembly on American soil.

The prime minister outlined Warsaw's reservations, emphasizing that prevailing ambiguities surrounding the board's operational principles, juridical framework, and core objectives render Poland's involvement untenable at present.

Tusk indicated Poland remains open to future membership should the initiative's terms become more transparent and aligned with national interests.

U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated the disputed international body on January 22 during a charter-signing event held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Multiple major world powers and longstanding American alliance partners have similarly rejected membership in the controversial peace framework.

The rebuff from Warsaw underscores growing skepticism among traditional U.S. allies regarding Trump's diplomatic initiatives, with several nations questioning the board's legitimacy and operational mandate before committing to participation.

