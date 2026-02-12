403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Rebuffs Trump's Board of Peace Invitation
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Wednesday that Poland will refuse participation in the U.S.-backed Board of Peace initiative, expressing alarm over the organization's unclear governance structure and undefined mission parameters.
Speaking before a cabinet session, Tusk acknowledged that Poland's diplomatic mission in Washington had received formal notification inviting the nation to attend the board's opening assembly on American soil.
The prime minister outlined Warsaw's reservations, emphasizing that prevailing ambiguities surrounding the board's operational principles, juridical framework, and core objectives render Poland's involvement untenable at present.
Tusk indicated Poland remains open to future membership should the initiative's terms become more transparent and aligned with national interests.
U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated the disputed international body on January 22 during a charter-signing event held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Multiple major world powers and longstanding American alliance partners have similarly rejected membership in the controversial peace framework.
The rebuff from Warsaw underscores growing skepticism among traditional U.S. allies regarding Trump's diplomatic initiatives, with several nations questioning the board's legitimacy and operational mandate before committing to participation.
Speaking before a cabinet session, Tusk acknowledged that Poland's diplomatic mission in Washington had received formal notification inviting the nation to attend the board's opening assembly on American soil.
The prime minister outlined Warsaw's reservations, emphasizing that prevailing ambiguities surrounding the board's operational principles, juridical framework, and core objectives render Poland's involvement untenable at present.
Tusk indicated Poland remains open to future membership should the initiative's terms become more transparent and aligned with national interests.
U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated the disputed international body on January 22 during a charter-signing event held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Multiple major world powers and longstanding American alliance partners have similarly rejected membership in the controversial peace framework.
The rebuff from Warsaw underscores growing skepticism among traditional U.S. allies regarding Trump's diplomatic initiatives, with several nations questioning the board's legitimacy and operational mandate before committing to participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment