Italy Holds Talks with Haftar to Boost Security, Development in Cyrenaica
(MENAFN) Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi held talks on Wednesday with Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to reinvigorate and expand cooperation between Italy and Cyrenaica on both security and socio-economic matters.
According to a statement from the Italian Interior Ministry on the social media platform X, the discussions focused primarily on joint efforts to combat transnational criminal networks, addressing threats such as terrorism and human trafficking.
Piantedosi emphasized the importance of continuing and strengthening the already positive collaboration between Italy and Libyan authorities. “We shared the need to continue strengthening our already positive collaboration,” the ministry cited him as saying, highlighting both countries’ commitment to maintaining close coordination on security and development initiatives.
