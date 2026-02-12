403
Orban Blasts Brussels, Kyiv Over Fast-Track EU Plan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday accused Brussels and Kyiv of plotting to fast-track Ukraine’s EU membership, describing the move as an “open declaration of war” against Hungary.
In a post on the social media platform X, Orban claimed that “the Brusselian elite's official publication, Politico,” had revealed “Brussels' and Kyiv's latest war plan, the five-point Zelenskyy plan,” and that it proposes admitting Ukraine to the EU as early as 2027.
He argued that the plan ignores Hungarian voters and directly targets his government. “This new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary,” Orban wrote. “They disregard the decision of the Hungarian people and are determined to remove the Hungarian government by any means necessary.”
Orban further alleged that Brussels aims to install Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party in power, which he said would eliminate Hungary’s veto powers and resistance, effectively drawing the country into broader EU conflicts.
Framing the issue in domestic political terms ahead of April elections, he said: “This April, at the ballot box, Hungarians must stop them. Fidesz is the only force standing between Hungary and Brusselian rule, and the only guarantee of Hungarian sovereignty.”
