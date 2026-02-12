403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Denies Receiving U.S. Nuclear Proposals
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian security official declared Wednesday that Tehran has not received any substantive proposal from Washington, despite continuing backchannel negotiations between the two nations.
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), delivered the stark assessment during a Qatar-based interview, addressing last Friday's diplomatic session in Muscat, Oman—the first renewed nuclear discussions between the adversaries.
The SNSC chief downplayed the significance of the Muscat gathering, characterizing it as nothing more than a message relay. He confirmed that diplomatic channels remain active and expressed appreciation for regional mediation efforts while reaffirming Iran's dedication to dialogue.
Larijani portrayed U.S. engagement as movement toward a "rational path," yet issued a pointed warning: any American military strike would trigger immediate counterattacks on U.S. bases throughout the region.
The senior official emphasized that current negotiations center solely on Iran's nuclear activities, explicitly excluding other matters from discussion. He categorically dismissed any scenario requiring complete cessation of uranium enrichment within Iranian territory, pointing to essential domestic requirements in energy production and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Larijani further alleged that Israel is actively attempting to sabotage the diplomatic process and foment regional instability.
His comments surface as military posturing intensifies between Tehran and Washington, with expanded American forces deployed regionally despite recent diplomatic overtures.
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), delivered the stark assessment during a Qatar-based interview, addressing last Friday's diplomatic session in Muscat, Oman—the first renewed nuclear discussions between the adversaries.
The SNSC chief downplayed the significance of the Muscat gathering, characterizing it as nothing more than a message relay. He confirmed that diplomatic channels remain active and expressed appreciation for regional mediation efforts while reaffirming Iran's dedication to dialogue.
Larijani portrayed U.S. engagement as movement toward a "rational path," yet issued a pointed warning: any American military strike would trigger immediate counterattacks on U.S. bases throughout the region.
The senior official emphasized that current negotiations center solely on Iran's nuclear activities, explicitly excluding other matters from discussion. He categorically dismissed any scenario requiring complete cessation of uranium enrichment within Iranian territory, pointing to essential domestic requirements in energy production and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Larijani further alleged that Israel is actively attempting to sabotage the diplomatic process and foment regional instability.
His comments surface as military posturing intensifies between Tehran and Washington, with expanded American forces deployed regionally despite recent diplomatic overtures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment