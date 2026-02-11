ARKO Corp. And ARKO Petroleum Corp. Announce Pricing Of ARKO Petroleum Corp.'S Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO”) and ARKO Petroleum Corp., a subsidiary of ARKO (“APC”), today announced the pricing of APC's initial public offering (the“IPO”) of 11,111,111 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public at $18.00 per share (the“IPO Price”). In addition, APC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,666,666 shares of APC's Class A common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the IPO Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. APC's Class A common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol“APC” and is expected to begin trading on February 12, 2026. The IPO is expected to close on February 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon the completion of the IPO, ARKO is expected to own 35,000,000 shares of APC's Class B common stock, representing 75.9% of the economic interests in APC and 94.0% of the combined voting power of APC's Class A common stock and Class B common stock (or 73.3% of the economic interests in APC and 93.2% of the combined voting power if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment).

UBS Investment Bank, Raymond James and Stifel are serving as lead book-running managers in the IPO. Mizuho and Capital One Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers in the IPO.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) on February 11, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Commission's website at This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The IPO is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the IPO may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ...; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at ...; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills Street, Suite 600 Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at....

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers through our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands that offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites.

About ARKO Petroleum Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp. is a growth-oriented, fuel distribution company and one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, supplying customers in more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern, and Southwestern United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the expected closing of the IPO, whether the underwriters will exercise their over-allotment option and the expectations relating to the commencement of trading of APC's Class A common stock on Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“accretive,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“guidance,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“propose,”“should,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. There is no assurance that the IPO of APC will close and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including without limitation, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the IPO, capital market risks and the impact of general economic, industry or financial conditions. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in APC's prospectus relating to the IPO and under the caption“Risk Factors” in the documents that ARKO files with the Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Neither ARKO nor APC undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

