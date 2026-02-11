Top 10 AI Platforms Helping Financial Companies Reduce Support Costs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"AI-driven customer support automation helping financial companies reduce operational costs."

It's often said that acquiring a new customer can cost five times as much as retaining an existing one, highlighting the paramount importance of effective customer service.

But with competition and customer expectations intensifying, offering great support doesn't come cheap.

Fortunately, AI-assisted tools are helping to reduce the financial burden, automating cumbersome processes and meaning human support teams can focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences to their most valued customers.

Looking to level up your customer support while keeping costs low? Check out these 10 AI-powered customer support platforms.

1. Crisp

Crisp 's customer support platform may be stacked full of AI features, but it's still refreshingly easy to use considering how advanced some of its tools are.

Its AI chatbot is among the best in the business, for example. The no-code builder lets you create a bot without deep coding knowledge, and you can deploy it across multiple channels including WhatsApp and SMS, creating a truly omnichannel experience. It also adapts to different languages to support international users.

Beyond automation, Crisp incorporates a unified inbox, bringing live chat, email, WhatsApp and other channels into a single interface so financial firms can maintain consistent communication across platforms while keeping response times low.

Features like conversation history and customer profiles also help agents provide more contextual, compliant responses when human intervention is required.

Some of Crisp's more advanced automation and AI features are locked behind higher-tier plans, but for teams looking to scale support efficiently without sacrificing quality, Crisp is a standout option.

2. Zendesk AI

Zendesk AI builds on Zendesk's long-standing reputation as an enterprise-grade support platform, making it a popular choice for fintechs and insurance providers.

Its AI tools can automatically categorize tickets and deflect common queries before they become support tickets. For financial companies managing large volumes of inbound requests, this automation can lead to substantial cost savings.

The platform also integrates well with CRMs and internal systems, allowing support teams to access relevant customer data securely and quickly. This is particularly valuable in finance, where accuracy and compliance matter just as much as speed.

Zendesk's complexity can be a downside implementation and customization often require technical expertise, and costs can rise quickly but its scalability and reliability often outweigh the drawbacks.

3. Intercom

Intercom is well known for its AI-driven conversational support, and it has gained strong traction among fintech companies focused on digital-first customer experiences.

Its AI assistant can answer frequently asked questions, guide users through workflows, and escalate conversations to human agents when necessary. This helps financial companies reduce support volume while maintaining a responsive, modern feel.

One of Intercom's strengths is proactive support. AI-powered messages can be triggered based on user behavior, helping customers resolve issues before they even contact support. For example, if a user gets stuck during an application or verification process, Intercom can step in with timely guidance.

The main drawback is pricing. Intercom's costs can increase significantly as contact volumes grow, which can be challenging for fast-scaling financial platforms. Still, for finance companies prioritizing engagement and automation, Intercom is a powerful tool.

4. Ada

Ada is a no-code AI chatbot platform designed to automate a large portion of customer support interactions.

Ada's AI is trained to understand intent rather than relying solely on rigid flows, which can improve resolution rates and lower support costs, while the platform integrates with backend systems, enabling customers to perform actions like checking balances or updating details securely through automated conversations.

This self-service approach is particularly appealing to finance teams aiming to scale support without expanding headcount.

A minor limitation is that complex or highly regulated financial queries may still require significant customization and testing to ensure accuracy and compliance. Even so, when implemented well, Ada can dramatically reduce ticket volumes and operational expenses.

5. Freshdesk AI

Freshdesk AI, powered by Freddy AI, offers a cost-effective way for financial companies to introduce automation into their support operations.

For teams transitioning from manual support to AI-assisted workflows, Freshdesk provides a relatively gentle learning curve.

Its omnichannel capabilities allow finance companies to manage email, chat, and social support from one place, improving efficiency and reducing response times. AI-driven insights also help identify trends, such as recurring billing or login issues, allowing teams to address root causes and further reduce support demand.

Freshdesk's AI capabilities are not as advanced as some enterprise-focused competitors, but for small to mid-sized finance teams, it offers solid value and cost savings.

6. Service Cloud Einstein

Salesforce's Service Cloud Einstein brings AI-driven support to organizations already embedded in the Salesforce ecosystem.

For financial companies using Salesforce CRM, Einstein can automatically predict customer needs and recommend next-best actions to agents, reducing handling time and improving first-contact resolution rates.

Einstein's strength lies in its data-driven intelligence. By leveraging historical customer data, it helps support teams personalize responses while maintaining compliance and consistency. This is especially useful in finance, where understanding customer history can prevent errors and repeat contacts.

It's worth noting, however, that implementing Einstein often requires Salesforce expertise and a significant budget. It's therefore best suited to large financial organizations already invested in Salesforce.

7. Tidio

Tidio combines live chat and AI chatbots in a user-friendly platform that appeals to smaller financial services and fintech startups.

Its AI bots can handle common questions instantly, helping reduce support load during peak times or outside business hours.

Tidio's simplicity is a major advantage. Setup is quick, and basic automation can be deployed without heavy technical work. This makes it attractive for teams looking to reduce costs fast without a lengthy implementation phase.

Tidio's AI capabilities are admittedly more limited compared to enterprise tools. But as an entry-level AI support solution, it delivers solid value.

8. LivePerson

LivePerson focuses on conversational AI across messaging channels, making it suitable for financial companies with high customer interaction volumes.

Its AI can resolve routine issues and seamlessly hand off to human agents when needed, maintaining a smooth customer experience.

The platform supports secure messaging, which is critical for finance-related conversations. AI-driven analytics also help optimize conversations and identify opportunities to further automate support.

A potential drawback is the learning curve. LivePerson's capabilities are powerful, but teams may need time and training to fully leverage them. Despite this, it remains a strong option.

9. Drift

Drift is often associated with sales, but its AI-powered chatbots can also support customer service functions, particularly for financial companies with a strong online presence.

Drift's bots can answer questions, qualify requests, and route conversations efficiently.

Its real-time engagement features help reduce wait times and prevent simple queries from turning into support tickets. This can lead to noticeable cost reductions over time.

That said, Drift is less tailored to traditional support ticketing, which may limit its usefulness for complex financial support operations. It works best as part of a broader support stack rather than a standalone solution.

10. Zoho Desk AI

Zoho Desk AI, powered by Zia, offers intelligent automation at a competitive price point. For financial companies watching costs closely, this makes it an attractive option Zia can suggest responses, detect sentiment and automate routine queries.

Zoho Desk integrates well with other Zoho products, creating a cohesive ecosystem for finance teams that want centralized operations. Its analytics help identify inefficiencies and opportunities for further automation.

The main limitation is that advanced AI features may not be as refined as those from premium competitors. Still, for budget-conscious financial organizations, Zoho Desk AI delivers meaningful efficiency gains.

AI-powered customer support platforms are no longer a luxury for financial companies. Instead, they've become a practical way to reduce costs while meeting rising customer expectations. From enterprise-grade solutions to more lightweight tools, the key is choosing a solution that aligns with your scale and long-term growth goals.