Building Acoustic Insulation Market Outlook 2026-2030: Growth Drivers, Trends, And Strategic Insights Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Building Acoustic Insulation Market is gaining momentum as urbanization, stricter building regulations, and rising demand for noise control in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces increase. Growth is driven by sustainable construction trends, energy-efficient materials, and infrastructure expansion, positioning acoustic insulation as a critical component in modern building design.

The building acoustic insulation market is projected to grow from USD 7.40 billion in 2025 to USD 9.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The building acoustic insulation market is on an upward trajectory due to rapid urbanization, increased construction of residential and commercial spaces, and strict regulations focused on enhancing building energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Rising concerns about the negative impacts of noise pollution have accelerated the adoption of soundproofing solutions in sectors such as construction, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, among others.

The building acoustic insulation market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, which is leading to high-density residential and mixed-use developments that require effective noise transmission control to ensure occupant comfort. Tighter building codes and regulations throughout North America and Europe, which set minimum sound insulation standards for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, are further boosting adoption. Increasing awareness of the adverse effects of noise pollution on health and productivity, particularly in cities, is another factor driving demand. In addition, growing renovation and retrofitting activities in the aging building stock, along with a rising preference for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings that incorporate acoustic performance, considerably support the growth of building acoustic insulation solutions.

Glass wool is projected to be the fastest-growing material type segment in the market for building acoustic applications because of its high sound-absorption efficiency, low cost, and versatility across building applications. Its fibrous structure effectively traps airborne sound, making it widely suitable for use in walls, ceilings, and partitions, as well as for HVAC duct insulation in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. Compared with its alternatives, glass wool offers a balance of acoustic performance, thermal insulation, and cost that appeals to both large developers and cost-conscious projects.

The residential buildings end user holds the largest share of the acoustic insulation in buildings market, attributable to the number of houses built or being refurbished compared with other end-user segments. Rapid urbanization and population growth, compounded by the construction of high-density structures such as apartments, condominiums, and gated communities, make demand for inter-unit and external urban noise control quite high. Because residential buildings are more vulnerable to concerns about privacy, comfort, and livability, developers treat acoustic insulation as a compulsory amenity rather than optional.

Major players operating in the market include Saint Gobain (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Armacell International (Germany), Soprema (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Huntsman (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Johns Manville (US). These companies have dependable manufacturing facilities spread throughout, in addition to robust distribution networks. They have a well-established portfolio that includes reliable goods and services, a strong market presence, and effective business plans. These businesses also possess a sizable share of the market, a broader range of products, products with more applications, and use cases that span more geographic regions.

Knauf Insulation (US)

Knauf Insulation is a producer and marketer of building acoustic insulation products. The organization works to deliver energy efficiency and sustainability in homes, non-residential buildings, and industrial applications. The company is a subsidiary of Knauf Group. Knauf has organized its building acoustic insulation range into glass mineral wool, rock mineral wool, blowing wool, and wood. The company's manufacturing output has grown over the last decade while significantly reducing its environmental impact per cubic meter of product. The company aims to generate 25% of scrap from recycling glass mineral wool and rock mineral wool from its customers' work sites by 2025. It has a presence in 40 countries and operates 27 manufacturing sites in 15 countries to serve its customers.

Saint Gobain (France)

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative solutions to enhance the quality of living spaces and minimize environmental impacts. The company has a global presence, operating in the Americas, Northern Europe, Southern Europe & MEA, and Asia Pacific. It provides products and building acoustic insulation solutions for applications in buildings, transportation, and industry. The company also has a joint venture with Izocam, a Turkish manufacturer of glass wool and rock wool. Izocam's glass wool and rock wool materials are manufactured under a Saint-Gobain license. Similarly, Saint-Gobain partnered with Alghanim Industries (Kuwait) and acquired Kuwait-based KIMMCO, a manufacturer of glass wool and rock wool. Kimmico-Isover has markets in Middle East & Africa countries, Africa, and Levant countries. Saint-Gobain also provides building acoustic insulation through Saint-Gobain Gyproc and Saint-Gobain Ecophon. Ecophon serves its clients with approximately 800 employees and has business units in 14 countries.

