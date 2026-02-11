Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Iain White has been Professor of Environmental Planning at the University of Waikato in New Zealand since 2013 and was previously the Director of the Centre for Urban and Regional Ecology at the University of Manchester in the UK. He is a planner who is committed to engaging beyond the discipline to researchers, practitioners and communities to conduct science in a way that generates real world impact. This focus typically spans the science-policy-practice interface, from theory all the way through to outcomes. It also tends to be conducted in an interdisciplinary manner, usually representing planning within multi-million dollar research platforms that span multiple disciplines and even countries. He has recently applied this intellectual approach to analysing why systemic change within institutions is so difficult, in particular with regard to new forms of spatial development, climate change adaptation, and addressing the housing crisis.

2013–present Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato

2005 University of Manchester, PhD

ExperienceEducation