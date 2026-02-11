NFITU Boycotts Feb 12 Nationwide Strike, Calls It 'Politically Motivated'

The National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) on Wednesday announced that it will not participate in the nationwide strike called for February 12 by ten central trade unions against the four labour codes and the VB GRAM G Act, terming the proposed protest "politically motivated."

NFITU Cites Political Motivation, Praises New Labour Codes

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, NFITU General Secretary Nilam Hazarika said, "A strike is proposed across the country against the new labour law tomorrow. We at NFITU will not participate because we believe it is politically motivated. The facilities not covered by this law are now available. This is a successful effort by PM Modi."

Echoing similar views from Karnataka, NFITU state president Venkatesh told ANI in Bengaluru, "I welcome the new labour codes by the central government. They favour the workers. In the code introduced now, it says equal work and equal payment. It is now mandatory to issue an appointment letter. We will not join the strike tomorrow. The working class will not go on strike."

In Bhubaneswar, NFITU Odisha president Prasanta Padhi told ANI, "A nationwide strike is going to be held on 12 th February, 2026 by various trade unions. The NFITU does not support it. There is a way to make your demands heard. This strike might benefit or harm the workers. NFITU has welcomed these new labour laws nationwide. We have given a few suggestions to the government."

He said NFITU and 14 affiliated federations have already submitted suggestions to the Centre regarding labour reforms and met the Union Labour Minister in Odisha and Delhi. "The Labour Minister has assured us that it will definitely happen," he said.

Widespread Support for Strike From Other Factions

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) showed support for the nationwide general strike called by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on February 12. The joint action aims to protest the privatisation, contractualisation, four labour codes, the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the proposed Seed Bill. Large-scale participation from farmers, agricultural workers, and industrial unions nationwide is expected at protest sites across the country, including PRTC, power employees, and other worker organisations.

Apple Farmers to Join Protest

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh have also intensified preparations to join the nationwide farmers' strike and announced a Delhi march, warning that recent import duty reductions under India-US and other free trade agreements could devastate the hill state's apple-based economy, despite repeated assurances by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal that Indian apple growers' interests will be protected. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)