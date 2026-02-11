Rs 172 Cr Fake Input Tax Credit Racket Busted

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities in Maharashtra's Thane has busted a racket allegedly involved in fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 172 crore and arrested a chemical company's owner for the scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken by the anti-evasion wing of the CGST and Central Excise of the Thane Commissionerate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its probe, the commissionerate found that Bhaumik Girishbhai Gandhi, director of Florida Solvent Private Ltd, was the mastermind who fraudulently availed and passed ineligible ITC without the actual receipt and supply of goods to the tune of Rs 952 crore.

“Based on documents on record and detailed investigation, it was found that the accused orchestrated the availment and passing of fake ITC through non-existent and cancelled firms,” it said in a release.

Multiple searches were conducted at the premises of suppliers of the company, which brought to light that several of the supplier firms were either non-existent or had cancelled registrations, indicating that the transactions were bogus, it said.