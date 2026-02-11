Nathan Howard Gray

Senior Research Fellow, Institute for International Trade, Adelaide University

Dr Nathan H. Gray is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for International Trade, University of Adelaide, with a PhD in International Economics from the University of South Australia and a first-class honours degree in International Business from the University of Adelaide. He has extensive experience designing and leading capacity-building programs on trade negotiations and policy for the Australian Government and international partners across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific. Dr Gray has held academic leadership and course coordination roles in international business, trade, and wine business at the University of Adelaide and Flinders University, and has published widely in peer-reviewed journals, industry reports, and policy briefs. As Managing Partner of AsiaAustralis, he advises governments and industry on international trade, investment strategy, and economic development, and his research has been commissioned by the EU Commission, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and various industry bodies. Dr Gray is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has received awards for excellence in international partnership and program design.

–present Senior Research Fellow, Institute for International Trade, University of Adelaide



2018 Australian Institute of Company Directors, Graduate Australian Institute of Company Directors

2012 University of South Australia, PhD International Economics

2008 University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

2007 University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Commerce (International Business) 2002 Flinders University, Bachelor of International Studies (Globalisation and International Relations)



2022 Implementation of Cooperation Chapters in Trade Agreements Case Linked to the IA-CEPA, Journal of Southeast Asian Economies

2020 How Resilient is the Australian Wine Industry to the fall out from a Chinese Trade War, Grapegrower & Winegrower

2010 Bahasa, Batik, and Bargaining: An Exploratory Study of the Negotiation Styles and Behaviours of Indonesian Managers, Journal of Transnational Management 2008 Overview of the Impact and Influence of National Culture on International Business, Business Journal for Entrepreneurs

Australian Institute of Company Directors

