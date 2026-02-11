KT LUXE To Host Inaugural Healthy Ageing Summit With OMICS Partnership

PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 6:30 PM UPDATED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 10:33 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







The one-day summit will convene leading voices from science, medicine, technology, finance, fitness, and lifestyle design

KT LUXE, Khaleej Times' premium lifestyle and thought-leadership platform, has announced the launch of the KT LUXE Healthy Ageing Summit 2026, its inaugural summit dedicated to healthspan, preventive healthcare, performance, and the future of living well.

Taking place on May 21, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, the one-day summit will convene leading voices from science, medicine, technology, finance, fitness, and lifestyle design to examine how innovation is redefining ageing, not by simply extending lifespan, but by meaningfully improving healthspan.

Recommended For You

The summit marks a major strategic milestone for KT LUXE, representing the first in a new series of premium, ticketed live experiences as the brand expands beyond editorial into long-term, multimedia event franchises.

As part of this broader Healthy Ageing platform, KT LUXE will also unveil the KT LUXE Leaders in Healthy Ageing List in March 2026, recognising individuals and organisations driving measurable impact across healthspan science, wellness innovation, and preventive healthcare.

“The KT LUXE Healthy Ageing Summit reflects our belief that healthy ageing is one of the defining conversations of our time. It goes beyond a wellness trend. It's a societal, financial, and lifestyle shift. With this summit, KT LUXE is committed to leading the conversation with depth, credibility, and purpose,” said Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer, Khaleej Times.

A central pillar of the summit is its exclusive partnership with OMICS Precision Health Centre, a leader in translational geroscience - the science of ageing - and healthspan medicine.

As part of the collaboration, a limited number of VIP delegates will be invited to participate in the KT LUXE x OMICS Healthspan Circuit, a pre-summit experience offering advanced diagnostics, biomarker analysis, and personalised health insights designed to assess and optimise long-term wellbeing.

Astrid Montalta, Co-founder and Managing Director of OMICS, said:“At OMICS, we are committed to delivering personalised healthcare that combines the latest in cutting-edge medical technology with the highest standards of patient care and hospitality."

"We look forward to working closely with the team at KT Luxe to bring awareness of healthspan medicine and the science behind it to audiences across the UAE and GCC.”

Dr Mishkat Shehata, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS, commented:“Extending lifespan without improving quality of life is no longer enough. At OMICS, our focus is on increasing healthspan, combining deep biomarker insights with clinical medicine and cutting-edge technology to provide solutions that help our patients lead healthier, more fulfilling lives for longer."

"Through our partnership with KT LUXE, we're helping shift the conversation towards healthspan, empowering individuals with the data, tools, and clinical insight needed to age with strength, clarity, and resilience.”

The Healthspan Circuit reflects the summit's emphasis on actionable science, bridging cutting-edge research with practical applications for individuals actively planning for longer, healthier lives.

Where science, innovation and lifestyle converge

Designed for high-net-worth individuals, C-suite executives, family office principals, senior decision-makers, and healthcare leaders, the KT LUXE Healthy Ageing Summit will feature six curated content tracks spanning regenerative medicine, preventive clinics, consumer health technology, performance and human optimisation, healthspan-focused financial planning, real estate and lifestyle design, and, of course, the role of mental health in longevity.

Excited about his participation at the summit, Jan Gerber, founder and CEO of Switzerland-based luxury rehab facility Paracelsus Recovery, said,“Chronic stress, loneliness, and untreated psychological suffering age us faster than any disease. Healthy ageing does not start in the mirror or the body, but in the mind. This is a perspective I am honoured to contribute to the dialogue at the KT LUXE Healthy Ageing Summit, highlighting mental wellbeing as an essential dimension of healthy ageing.”

The agenda will include keynote presentations, expert panels, fireside conversations, curated roundtables, and a healthspan-focused dinner experience, creating space for both insight-driven discussion and high-level networking.

Confirmed speakers will include globally recognised experts and regional leaders shaping the future of longevity and preventive health, alongside Dr Mishkat Shehata, a healthspan thought leader with over 15 years of clinical and executive leadership experience.

Featured voices at the summit will include local businessman Jason Hellowell, who shares a highly poignant patient story, and Monica Thompson-Mayali, a UK-based, well-established holistic wellness practitioner (who has been operating in the wellness space for almost 20 years and was recently featured in The Financial Times), specialising in guiding and curating clients to a life of joy.

The summit is guided by an editorial advisory board led by Khaleej Times' senior editorial leadership, reinforcing KT LUXE's role as a trusted convener of influential, evidence-led conversations across business, lifestyle, and innovation.

“KT LUXE has always been about convening ideas, expertise, and influence,” Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer at Khaleej Times, added.“With the Healthy Ageing Summit, we're creating a platform where science, innovation, and lived experience come together to help people think more clearly and proactively about how they age.”

Tickets for the KT LUXE Healthy Ageing Summit 2026 are available in limited numbers.

For more information, email ....