Juspay Strengthens Middle East Presence With DIFC Headquarters

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, February, 2026 – Juspay, a global leader in payment infrastructure solutions for enterprises and banks, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move marks an important step in Juspay's international expansion, deepening its focus on serving enterprise merchants, banks, and financial institutions in the Middle East. The DIFC headquarters will support closer engagement with existing partners as enterprise payment demand continues to scale.

With digital commerce accelerating in the GCC region, rapidly scaling enterprises in sectors such as airlines, hospitality, e-commerce, and financial services face increasing complexity driven by multiple regional currencies, evolving regulations, and diverse local payment methods.

To address this complexity, Juspay's payments orchestration platform provides a unified & reliable payments stack, helping organizations optimize authorisation rates and costs, simplify compliance and scale seamlessly across GCC and global markets with institutional-grade reliability.

Establishing operations in DIFC highlights Juspay's long-term commitment to the Middle East, with a focus on building, regulated, and enterprise-grade payments infrastructure in the region. As a leading global financial hub, DIFC provides a strong regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and access to high quality talent. Juspay plans to leverage this and work closely with regional banks, acquirers, networks, and ecosystem partners to deliver scalable and reliable payment solutions tailored for enterprises operating across global markets.

Commenting on the expansion, Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay, said:“Juspay has been building foundational payments infrastructure for large-scale, mission-critical commerce globally for over a decade. We are excited to bring these learnings to the Middle East and partner with merchants, banks, networks, and the broader ecosystem to build secure, scalable payments infrastructure that supports the region's rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority said:“We are pleased to welcome Juspay to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia's most significant fintech and financial services ecosystem. As a global leader in payment infrastructure, Juspay's presence strengthens our growing digital economy, reinforces DIFC's role as a catalyst for financial innovation and cements Dubai's position as a top four global FinTech hub.”

With more than a decade of experience in scaling payment infrastructure, Juspay powers 500+ enterprise merchants and banks globally including Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto & more. It offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that spans full-stack payment orchestration, authentication, tokenisation, reconciliation, fraud solutions and more. The company also provides end-to-end, white-label payment gateway and real-time payments infrastructure tailored for banks. Together these capabilities enable merchants and banks to deliver seamless, reliable and scalable payment experiences to the end-consumers.

Speaking about Juspay's regional focus, Nakul Kothari, head of Middle East & APAC said,“By establishing our presence in the Middle East with DIFC, we continue our mission of building innovative payment solutions rooted in deep local market understanding. The region holds tremendous potential, and we are investing in long-term partnerships with merchants and banks to help them build future-ready payment stacks that can scale across markets.”

This expansion reflects Juspay's long-term vision of enabling open, interoperable, and accessible payments worldwide. With a team of over 1,500 payment experts solving payment complexities across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, UK, and North America, Juspay is strategically positioned to reshape the Middle Eastern payments landscape. The company plans to grow its regional team, specifically targeting growth in business development, solution engineering, and partnerships.

About Juspay:

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ top global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1500+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, UAE, and Singapore.

Juspay offers a comprehensive product suite for merchants that includes open-source payment orchestration, global payouts, seamless authentication, payment tokenization, fraud & risk management, end-to-end reconciliation, unified payment analytics & more. The company's offerings also include end-to-end white label payment gateway solutions & real-time payments infrastructure for banks products help businesses achieve superior conversion rates, reduce fraud, optimize costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.