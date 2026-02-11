Ainewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Highlights 2025 Milestones, Strategic Partnerships And Quantum Expansion In CEO Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) issued a corporate update from Chief Executive Officer David BenDavid outlining key 2025 milestones and strategic priorities for 2026. The company reported commercial advancements including a MainLine system order from a leading Central American freight operator, a $335,000 follow-on order from a Latin American mining company and expanded collaboration with Israel Railways, which highlighted Rail Vision's AI technology at CES 2026. Rail Vision also announced a memorandum of understanding with Sujan Industries in India and the launch of a proof-of-concept project there in January 2026. Additionally, the company completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, positioning the firm to integrate quantum computing and AI capabilities into its rail safety platforms as it focuses on converting pilots into deployments, expanding geographically and scaling sales efforts in 2026.

Rail Vision is an early commercialization stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit

