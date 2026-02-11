Investornewsbreaks Colombier Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: CLBR U) Closes $299 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Colombier Acquisition (NYSE: CLBR U) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 29,900,000 units, including 3,900,000 units issued through the underwriters' over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $299 million. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant, with whole warrants exercisable at $11.50 per share. The units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“CLBR U,” with underlying shares and warrants expected to trade separately as“CLBR” and“CLBR WS.” The company placed $299 million in trust and will seek to complete a merger or similar business combination, with Roth Capital Partners serving as sole book running manager and StoneX Financial Inc. acting as manager.

Colombier III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Colombier III may pursue an initial business combination in any business or industry but expects to focus on a target in an industry where it believes its management team and founder's expertise will provide it with a competitive advantage.

