Global Accreditation Bureau And Egyptian Accreditation Council Sign Mou To Deepen Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a move to strengthen product and service quality in line with international standards, MENA's leading accreditation bodies - the Global Accreditation Bureau (GAB), Qatar, and the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), Egypt - have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in third-party accreditation and conformity assessment the sole accreditation authorities in their respective countries, the two entities aim to facilitate trade between their nations while ensuring adherence to global standards in accreditation activities the critical impact of the MOU for the regional economy, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GAB, said, "Our collaboration with the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC) is aimed at ensuring that both Egypt and Qatar not only meet but exceed international standards for products and services across a diverse range of sectors. By aligning accreditation practices, the ultimate goal is to enhance the competitiveness of our regional economies, foster seamless trade, and build a more sustainable future for businesses and consumers alike."Eng. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Abdelhalim, Executive Director of EGAC, said, "GAB has emerged as a highly credible and forward-looking accreditation authority, playing a pivotal role in advancing quality infrastructure and conformity assessment across the MENA region. Through our partnership with GAB, EGAC looks forward to working closely with GAB to harmonize accreditation practices, enhance technical competence, and support industries in Egypt and Qatar in meeting the evolving international requirements."The cooperation between the two accreditation bodies will have added value to bilateral trade between the two countries and mutual acceptance of conformity assessment results and will result in distinguished development to quality infrastructure in the two countries. It will also enhance the role of international recognition in the industrial society modes of cooperation outlined in the MOU include joint training programs, internal audits wherever requested, and the exchange of auditors, lead assessors, and technical experts across diverse fields of conformity assessment, ranging from laboratories and inspection bodies to the certification of products, professionals, and management systems collaboration between GAB and EGAC is poised to have a profound and positive impact on the region. By harmonizing accreditation practices and fostering mutual recognition, this partnership will facilitate smoother trade flows between Egypt and Qatar. Businesses in both countries will benefit from streamlined procedures, reduced barriers to entry, and increased market access. At the same time, byenhancing product and service quality and promoting consumer confidence, this collaboration will strengthen the competitiveness of both economies within the global market.Global Accreditation Bureau Egyptian Accreditation Council MoU
