Fedex And International Youth Foundation Mind The Gap In Logistics
At the same time, many young people in Mexico are looking for work. But misaligned school systems and limited access to technical training leave them unprepared for jobs in modern logistics. As a result, young people are locked out of high-potential careers, and companies face severe difficulties hiring the best talent.
In 2018, FedEx approached the International Youth Foundation (iyfglobal ) with a shared challenge: How can we best close this workforce gap while building a more inclusive, future-ready logistics sector?
