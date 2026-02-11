Microgreens Market Expected To Expand With Organic Certified Broccoli Microgreens Powder At A Steady CAGR Through 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The microgreens market has been experiencing swift growth lately, catching the attention of health-conscious consumers and food enthusiasts alike. With their rich nutrient profile and versatile culinary uses, microgreens are becoming a popular choice in various sectors. Let's explore the current market size, factors propelling growth, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of the microgreens industry.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Microgreens Market

The value of the microgreens market has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2025 to $2.69 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This historical growth has been driven by rising consumer awareness about healthy eating, the flourishing specialty food sector, increased urban farming activities, a wider range of culinary uses, and the availability of various seed types.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a strong upward trajectory, reaching $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the increasing demand for functional foods, advancements in controlled environment agriculture, growing adoption of sustainable farming practices, broader retail availability of fresh microgreens, and innovations in indoor farming technology. Emerging trends that will influence the market include the rising preference for nutrient-rich fresh produce, expanded use of indoor and vertical farming methods, heightened interest in gourmet cooking, growth in organic microgreen cultivation, and a stronger emphasis on local food sourcing.

Understanding Microgreens and Their Nutritional Benefits

Microgreens are young plants, typically ranging from 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm) in height, positioned between sprouts and baby greens in size. They can be cultivated from a wide variety of seeds and are highly convenient to grow in diverse environments, including outdoor gardens, greenhouses, or even on a simple windowsill. These tiny plants come in multiple colors and textures, offering fragrant flavors and concentrated nutrients. Compared to more mature greens, microgreens often contain higher concentrations of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Only the stems and leaves are eaten, making them closer to baby greens in consumption. Microgreens are versatile in the kitchen, commonly used in both cold and hot dishes and enjoyed raw, juiced, or blended.

Rising Demand for Organic Microgreens as a Growth Driver

One of the primary factors stimulating the microgreens market is the increasing consumer demand for organic food. Organic products are cultivated through environmentally friendly farming techniques that minimize synthetic chemical use and emphasize natural growing methods. Microgreens are well-suited to organic production, typically grown in organic soil with natural fertilizers while avoiding synthetic pesticides and chemicals. For example, in May 2024, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of certified organic goods hit a record high in 2023, nearing $70 billion. Specifically, total sales reached $69.7 billion, marking a 3.4 percent increase over the previous year. This surge in organic product demand is a key factor propelling the microgreens market forward.

North America's Leading Role in the Microgreens Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for microgreens. The analysis of the microgreens market also includes other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America's dominance is attributed to strong consumer interest in health foods, advanced agricultural technology, and well-developed distribution networks supporting fresh produce availability.

