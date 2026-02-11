Zyxel Networks Launches XMG2230 Series Multi-Gig Poe Switches Built For Wifi 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Layer 3 access switches deliver 2.5G access, 10G uplinks and high-power PoE to unlock full WiFi 7 performance without rewiring

Anaheim, California, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, today announced the launch of the XMG2230 series, a new generation of Multi-Gig Layer 3 Access PoE switches. Addressing the growing complexity of business environments where WiFi 6/7 access points require faster switch ports to deliver full performance, along with surveillance systems, POS terminals, NAS devices and IoT endpoints all compete for bandwidth and power, the XMG2230 series is designed to simplify and optimize small and medium-sized business (SMB) networks without costly rewiring or external power injectors.

Future-proof WiFi 7 networks without breaking the bank

As SMBs modernize networks without the luxury of enterprise budgets, the XMG2230 series delivers the flexibility to support both next-generation and existing devices without disruptive upgrades:

Multi-gig 2.5G access with flexible port options: The series comprises two models-the XMG2230-28HP ($899.99 street*) and the XMG2230-52HP ($1,499.99*), supporting either all-2.5G connectivity or a mix of 1G and 2.5G ports. This allows organizations to unlock full WiFi 6/7 performance while accommodating existing devices and avoiding costly cabling replacements. Both models feature 10G SFP+ uplink ports that aggregate backbone traffic and prevent congestion as bandwidth demands grow.

An always-on, extra-resilient network: Dual power sources with a built-in AC power supply and an external DC input option help eliminate single points of failure during power interruptions. The external DC option adds flexible power redundancy, leveraging existing DC infrastructure when available or enabling backup only when needed, without the cost of investing in devices with fixed dual power supplies. High-power PoE++ / PoE+ for WiFi 7 deployments: Equipped with both PoE++ and PoE+, the switches power everything from high-draw WiFi 6/7 APs to low-power IoT devices, with a high PoE power budget up to 960W provided from AC power, the switches eliminate the need for external PoE injectors, simplifying deployment. By leveraging external DC sources, PoE capacity can scale up to 2400W for higher-density environments.

Flexible management for growing SMBs

Managing a growing network can quickly become complex, draining IT resources and limiting scalability. The XMG2230 series delivers advanced control without adding complexity through:



Full Layer 2 and essential Layer 3 capabilities: Supports all SMB essential features within a single switch, reducing dependency on core infrastructure and lowering IT overheads.

Nebula Cloud support: Enables quick onboarding and centralized management of devices, sites and organizations through a single cloud interface, anytime and anywhere.

Networked AV Mode: Optimized for low-latency AVoIP applications, supporting digital signage and conferencing with enhanced audio performance for Dante and AES67, unlocking new service opportunities without specialized hardware. TAA Compliance: The XMG2230 Series adheres to the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), satisfying stringent government regulations that require products to originate from designated countries.

“As our customers prepare for WiFi 7, many are discovering that their existing switching infrastructure is the real limiting factor,” said Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager, Zyxel Networks North America.“The XMG2230 Series gives service providers and SMBs a practical path to upgrade delivering multi-gig performance, high-power PoE, and built-in resiliency without forcing a full rip-and-replace of their networks.”

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

