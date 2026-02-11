Voxira AI Agent Developer Secai Raises $6.2M Series A To Scale Healthcare Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding accelerates commercial expansion of voice AI and clinical documentation across North America

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based health AI company Secai today announced the closing of a $6.2M Series A financing round. The investment will support the commercial expansion of Voxira and NoteGen, strengthen engineering and product capabilities, and accelerate adoption across Canada and the United States.

Secai has seen rapid market traction, supporting clinics across North America and becoming the first and only voice AI certified by the Quebec Ministry of Health (TGV certification, August 2025). The round brings together healthcare-focused investors and strategic partners with deep expertise in clinical operations, EMR integrations, and large-scale health system deployment.

“Clinics are no longer asking whether they should use AI, but how quickly they can deploy it,” said Dr. Ragui Ibrahim, President and CEO of Secai.“Our technology helps clinics reclaim hours of administrative time, increase capacity, and reduce burnout. This funding allows us to scale that impact more broadly.”

Healthcare systems across North America continue to face a record shortage of clinical administrative staff, creating access challenges and operational strain. Secai's AI infrastructure addresses this gap by automating patient communications, appointment workflows, documentation, and care coordination. Voxira delivers autonomous voice reception and patient access automation, while NoteGen enables real-time encounter capture with structured documentation and direct EMR integration.

Investors viewed healthcare as being at a pivotal moment, where AI can meaningfully improve both operational efficiency and patient outcomes. Secai's strong clinical foundation, combined with early adoption by leading health systems, demonstrated a differentiated and credible approach to deploying AI in real-world healthcare environments.

The Series A funding will be used to expand Voxira and NoteGen nationwide, deepen integrations with major EMR platforms, and advance R&D in clinical reasoning and agentic workflows.

“With this investment, we're building the operating system of the modern clinic,” added Dr. Ibrahim.

Secai is a Montreal-based AI company focused on closing the gap between advanced technology and daily clinical practice. Its tools are built for practical, reliable use, helping clinics run smoothly and giving patients faster, easier access to care. The growing Secai ecosystem includes Voxira and NoteGen and supports medical practices across North America, for an improved patient experience.

