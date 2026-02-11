Colonnade Bridgeport And Fiera Real Estate Break Ground On Junction Central

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort and the Fiera Real Estate CORE Fund (the“Fund”) have officially broken ground on Junction Central, a planned, mixed-use residential community designed to transform an underutilized 4.9-acre site into a premier urban hub. Situated at 25 Pickering Place, the project is strategically located next to Ottawa's main train station, Tremblay LRT station, and the Trans-Canada Hwy/417 East.

A Project Focused on Modern Amenities and Sustainability

Junction Central is engineered to harmonize high-density urban living with environmental stewardship. Phase I features two residential towers, Linq and Connex, delivering 498 rental units meeting the needs of Ottawa's residents by offering a range of studios to three-bedroom suites.

To support resident well-being and long-term sustainability, the project includes several key ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) features:



LEED Silver Standards: The building is designed to meet LEED Silver certification to ensure high performance in energy efficiency;

Green Amenities: A signature rooftop terrace featuring a dedicated dog run and lush communal spaces;

Low-Carbon Transit: Comprehensive EV parking infrastructure and a large, secure bicycle room to support Ottawa's growing cycling network, and, Urban Integration: Ground-floor retail and public spaces designed to support an active, pedestrian-oriented environment.



“Through thoughtful and deliberate planning, we're transforming an underutilized site into a mixed-use community strategically supported by existing transportation infrastructure,” said Kelly Rhodenizer, Senior Vice President, Development at Colonnade BridgePort.“Junction Central is designed to integrate housing and public space in a way that supports daily activity while contributing to the long-term revitalization of the area.”

Strategic Alignment and Partnership Track Record

This project represents the third multi-residential rental development partnership between Colonnade BridgePort and Fiera Real Estate, following the successful execution of the mixed-use Westboro Connection and Hintonburg Connection. Led by CBP Development, Junction Central is also the third project in Colonnade BridgePort's $2 billion development pipeline.

“Junction Central reflects the type of development the Fiera Real Estate CORE Fund seeks in its long-term real estate investment strategy. Developing new assets in select transit-oriented locations in growing markets, enables the Fund to add needed rental housing stock that is operationally efficient and meets the needs of the community,” stated William Secnik, Senior Managing Director and Fund Manager. William added,“Junction Central represents an important investment into the Fund's“Build-to-Core” program, whereby newly built, leased assets support the portfolio's diverse income profile.”

The Fiera Real Estate CORE Fund, is a $5.1 billion pan-Canadian, open-ended strategy diversified by geography and asset type, comprised primarily of income producing, institutional-grade industrial, multi-residential rental, office, and grocery-anchored retail properties across Canada's major markets. The Fund's primary objective is to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns through disciplined portfolio construction and prudent capital deployment.

About the Partners

Fiera Real Estate Fiera Real Estate is a real estate investment manager and a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation. Fiera Real Estate manages C$11.9 billion in global real estate assets under management (as at December 31, 2025), with investment strategies spanning income (core and core-plus), growth (value-add and development), debt, and separately managed accounts.

Colonnade BridgePort Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate development, investment and management company. Through its development platform, the company delivers mixed-use and multi-residential projects that support urban infill and transit-oriented growth. Through its fund management division, CBP Capital, Colonnade BridgePort continues to expand access to institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities. CBP Real Estate Fund II is focused on continued multi-residential development in Ottawa, while CBP Value Add Fund I targets office, retail, and multi-family investments in select secondary markets across Canada.



