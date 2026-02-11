Delta Media Real Estate Leadership Survey: Real Estate Optimism Holds In 2026 As Brokerage Leaders Confront Margins And Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brokerages see growth this year, but know exactly what could slow it

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate brokerage leaders enter 2026 with steady confidence in business growth, housing demand, and the U.S. economy, according to the newest Delta Media Real Estate Leadership Survey of more than 100 brokerage leaders representing firms collectively responsible for more than two thirds of all U.S. home sales last year.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Delta Media Real Estate Leadership Survey reveals how brokerage leaders view the economy and the housing market after several years of disruption. Conducted by Delta Media Group, a leading technology partner to more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top ranked brokerages nationwide, the 2026 survey reflects views shaped by cost pressure, changing consumer behavior, and closer scrutiny of execution.

This year's results show optimism holding firm, even as leaders remain direct about margin pressure, inventory constraints, and operational discipline.

From defensive to deliberate

The 2026 findings mark a clear shift from the uncertainty that defined earlier surveys.

In 2023, a majority of brokerage leaders expected both the U.S. and global economies to deteriorate. Profitability expectations were low, and many firms focused on cost control. By 2024, confidence began to stabilize as local housing conditions improved. In 2025, optimism reached a three year high across profitability, transaction volume, and market share expectations.







“The 2026 outlook shows confidence has not faded. It has hardened,” said Michael Minard, CEO and Owner of Delta Media.“Brokerage leaders now expect growth while staying focused on pricing pressure, margins, and execution,” he explained.

Economic confidence stays close to home

Most brokerage leaders expect the U.S. economy to improve over the next 12 months (59%). Fewer predict deterioration (20%), one in five expect it to stay the same, and a small share expect a sharp decline (1%). Economic confidence remains strongest at the local level, followed by state then national economies.