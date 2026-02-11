Aggreko Continues Sustainability Commitment With Solar Installations At St. Louis And Greater Philadelphia Service Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The energy solutions company will realize substantial electricity and emissions savings through the 100 kW and 87.3 kW solar projects

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announced today the completion of on-site solar installations at two more of its service centers, continuing its drive to showcase the company's commitment to low-carbon solutions that increase energy reliability and sustainability. Aggreko deployed a 100 kW solar installation at its service center in St. Louis, MO, and an 87.3 kW system at its Bridgeport, NJ site.

The two solar installations will dramatically reduce the grid power needed at each site and their carbon emissions. The St. Louis solar panels provide about 40% of the service center's annual electricity needs and save roughly 96 tons of carbon emissions per year. In Bridgeport, the service center's solar will supply about 64% of the facility's power needs and offset about 88 tons of carbon emissions per year.

“We are excited to continue our drive to install distributed solar at Aggreko's various service centers,” says Todd Aston, Vice President of ESG at Aggreko.“Supplanting grid energy with on-site renewable power at our St. Louis and Bridgeport locations demonstrates to customers Aggreko's commitment to keeping our customers and communities powered on through our Energizing Change sustainability framework. We look forward to continuing our service center solar installations in 2026 as we take practical steps to align Aggreko with the low-emissions focus guiding many of our customers.”

The completion of the solar installations in St. Louis and Bridgeport continues Aggreko's commitment to sustainability at the company's service centers across the United States. Aggreko's Energizing Change campaign seeks to reduce company-wide emissions, and a major part of this effort is meeting the energy needs of service centers through distributed, renewable resources. Last year, the company completed installation of a solar facility at its New Orleans service center, with the rooftop panels supplying over 92% of the facility's power needs. Through the rest of 2026, Aggreko is continuing work to complete solar projects at several additional service centers in the United States.

Visit Aggreko's sustainability website to learn more about the company's sustainability initiatives and to learn about Aggreko's energy solutions.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimize the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers' operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers' needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers' needs, from critical emergencies to long term energy security.

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

...

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at