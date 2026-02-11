A Regional First: RTA Launches Centre For Institutional Readiness And Sustainable Development, Marking APQC's First Performance Excellence Centre In MENA

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 11th February 2026:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a historic milestone in the region's journey toward organisational excellence with the establishment of the Institutional Readiness and Sustainable Development Centre. In a regional first, RTA has secured a strategic partnership with the American Productivity & Quality Centre (APQC), designating the world-renowned authority as the founding member of the Centre.

This agreement marks the official launch of APQC's first-ever performance excellence hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), placing RTA at the forefront of global process management and institutional resilience.

The Centre's primary mandate is to empower RTA's own talent and business practices by standardising internal operations and building a self-sustaining workforce equipped with global best practices in process of architecture and performance management. While the Centre focuses on RTA's internal development, its successful implementation naturally sets a new high-water mark for organisational maturity across the MENA Region.

Utilising global standards to create a common language for managing work processes, the Centre will drive organisation-wide alignment through international benchmarking and best-practice research. This approach validates performance and focuses on internal capacity development, ensuring the RTA remains a world-class leader in process excellence. While APQC serves as the foundational pillar for performance, the Centre is designed as an expanding ecosystem, RTA has signaled future strategic integrations with other world-leading institutes to be revealed in subsequent phases.

The "RTA Way": A Permanent Asset

As a regional first, the Centre functions as a high-performance hub that translates global best practices into a standardised, self-sustaining internal architecture. While many organisations buy excellence as a service, RTA is establishing it as a permanent internal asset. The "RTA Way" thus becomes a globally validated standard that is entirely owned and operated by RTA talent.

