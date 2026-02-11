Apptronik Closes Over $935 Million Series A With New $520 Million Extension Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Repeat investors including B Capital, Google, Mercedes-Benz and PEAK6, alongside new investors including AT&T Ventures, John Deere and QIA, back Apptronik to scale production and deployment of ApolloTM humanoid robots

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-powered robotics company Apptronik today announced a $520 million Series A-X funding round, with participation from existing investors including B Capital, Google, Mercedes-Benz and PEAK6, and new investors including AT&T Ventures, John Deere and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The Series A-X extension round follows a $415 million oversubscribed initial Series A raise in 2025, bringing Apptronik's total Series A to more than $935 million and total capital raised to nearly $1 billion. After the initial Series A announcement, Apptronik continued to receive substantial inbound investor interest, leading the company to open the new extension of its Series A at a 3x multiple of the Series A valuation, underscoring strong investor confidence in Apptronik's vision for AI-powered robots that support people in every facet of life.

With this fresh capital, Apptronik will ramp up production of its award-winning humanoid robot, ApolloTM, and expand its global network of commercial and pilot deployments. The investment will accelerate time to market and enable Apptronik to invest in projects that are needed to solve the use cases of its large number of retail, manufacturing, and logistics customers, including building state-of-the-art facilities for robot training and data collection. The funding will also fuel continued innovation in the company's pioneering human-centered robot design, paving the way for its highly anticipated new robot set to debut in 2026.

Apptronik has inked partnerships with some of the largest brands in the world, including Mercedes-Benz, GXO Logistics, and Jabil. Apptronik also has an industry-leading strategic partnership with Google DeepMind to build the next generation of humanoid robots, powered by Gemini Robotics.

“Today's investment is a strong vote of confidence in our mission to deliver humanoid robots that are designed to work alongside humans, not just as tools but as trusted collaborators,” said Jeff Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Apptronik.“With the backing of our longstanding investors and strategic partners, we're poised to unveil the newest version of Apollo and maximize the impact of embodied AI across industries. Together, we're transforming work flows, reimagining factory floors, and writing a new chapter for next-generation humanoid robots that are designed and built to drive meaningful societal progress.”

“Apptronik is setting the standard in embodied AI at scale,” said Howard Morgan, Chair and General Partner of B Capital.“At this pivotal moment, we're proud to deepen our support as the team accelerates production and real-world deployment of AI-powered collaborators designed to work alongside people and reshape manufacturing, logistics and other mission-critical industries.”

Apollo is designed to revolutionize human-robot interaction, initially in critical industries like logistics and manufacturing, with future planned expansion into retail, healthcare, and eventually, the home. Apollo takes on physically demanding work and labor-intensive operational processes in manufacturing and logistics – working alongside human counterparts to transport components, sort, and kit, among other tasks.

About Apptronik

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity in every facet of life. Our humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans-initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik's extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA's Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has nearly 300 employees. Learn more at apptronik.

