Calmhsa Selects Eleos As Statewide AI Technology Partner For Behavioral Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eleos' AI platform pairs with Streamline Healthcare Solutions' EHR in counties across California, supporting enhanced human connection in behavioral health care delivery

BOSTON and OAK BROOK, Ill. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After rigorous deliberation, Eleos, the leader in AI for behavioral health, today announced that the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) has selected Eleos as its official AI partner alongside Streamline's SmartCareTM EHR. The partnership gives county behavioral health departments across California access to Eleos' AI-powered documentation and compliance capabilities, delivered directly within Streamline's SmartCareTM integrated EHR and practice management platform. It is the behavioral health industry's largest single deployment of AI technology to date.

The Streamline-Eleos collaboration is built on a previous track record of real-world success with 40-plus joint customer deployments across the United States. Eleos and Streamline have mutually supported more than 4,000 behavioral health professionals in delivering better, more engaged care to over 180,000 individuals while completing nearly 1.6 million high-quality clinical notes. By reducing documentation burden, Eleos has saved these providers over 180,000 hours of admin time - the equivalent of more than 85 full-time work years - supporting improved efficiency, documentation and provider wellbeing.

Eleos is the most widely deployed enterprise-grade AI platform in the behavioral health industry, serving over 250 organizations across 39 states and supporting more than 40,000 providers. Through the initial partnership with CalMHSA, 27 counties across California will have the option to utilize the combined Eleos and Streamline solution, potentially reaching more than 27,000 clinicians and millions of individuals served.

“CalMHSA welcomes Eleos' cutting-edge AI to help California counties in the provision of vital behavioral health care,” said Dr. Amie Miller, Executive Director at CalMHSA.“By adding the Eleos technology to our existing EHR, we can help counties focus on clinical care and give their teams more time with the people they serve every day.”

CalMHSA is a Joint Powers of Authority (JPA) formed in 2009 to collaborate on multi-county projects that improve behavioral health care for all Californians.

“At Eleos, our mission is to build solutions for the underserved providers who care for the system's most at-risk and often marginalized clients,” said Alon Joffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleos.“These public health teams represent some of the most critical healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. Our partnership with CalMHSA will transform community mental health across California by equipping public mental health teams with the cutting-edge technology they deserve. We are committed to reducing the administrative burden that so often leads to burnout by freeing clinicians to focus on human-to-human connections that drive better outcomes.”

The California partnership follows Eleos' fall 2025 launch of Polaris AI, built in collaboration with Google Cloud technology. Polaris AI is one of the most advanced foundational AI models designed for the unique demands of behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUDs), hospice and in-home care, enabled by Google Cloud's family of multimodal models and built on its secure, scalable infrastructure. The model is trained on a diverse, clinically de-identified corpus of millions of minutes of therapy transcripts, behavioral health progress notes, professionally tagged datasets and proprietary in-house content to equip clinicians with a tool that allows them to focus on what they do best: providing care.

Navid Asgari, CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions, added,“Eleos is a best-in-class partner for this essential work to deliver technology and economies of scale to behavioral health care for individuals and communities across California. CalMHSA's forward-thinking approach brings together SmartCareTM, our proven, enterprise-grade Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Eleos' industry-leading, adaptive AI offerings to strengthen care delivery across the state.”

About CalMHSA

The California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) is a Joint Powers of Authority (JPA) supporting county behavioral health departments throughout California. To enhance the public behavioral health system that provides treatment for California's most vulnerable people, CalMHSA collaborates with counties on flexible, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

By pooling resources, forging partnerships, and leveraging technical expertise, CalMHSA develops strategies and programs with an eye toward transforming community mental health; creates cross-county innovations; and is dedicated to addressing equity to better meet the needs of communities across California.



About Eleos

Eleos is the leading AI platform for behavioral health, substance use disorder, home health and hospice. At Eleos, we believe the path to better care is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies compliance and revenue cycle management, and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry's largest database of real-world sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3-4x. With Eleos, post-acute care providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients. Learn more at eleos.

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline Healthcare Solutions provides enterprise software solutions built specifically for the Behavioral Health and Human Services market. For over two decades, we have partnered with providers across the country to build SmartCareTM, an integrated EHR and practice management platform designed to meet the complex needs of behavioral health organizations delivering whole-person care.

SmartCareTM supports the full continuum of behavioral health services, from initial outpatient assessment to residential treatment. Purpose-built for behavioral health, SmartCareTM offers an intuitive user experience, real-time data insights, and the adaptability needed to navigate today's rapidly evolving care landscape. Its robust functionality enables care coordination across service lines while helping organizations maximize financial and clinical outcomes.

At Streamline, we are committed to delivering technology that empowers people who improve the quality of life for those in need. Proud of our twenty-year legacy and energized by the challenges ahead, we remain a trusted partner delivering customer-focused solutions that strengthen care, foster connections, and advance lasting clinical progress. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Mia Nitekman

...