NATO Stratcom COE Commissions Cyabra To Uncover AI-Driven Social Media Manipulation In Major 2026 Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the real-time disinformation solution to detect coordinated inauthentic behavior, announced its contribution in the publication of a new report by the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (NATO StratCom COE), following Cyabra's completion of the research it was commissioned to conduct for the study.

The commission reflects NATO StratCom COE's need to evaluate whether existing platform detection models remain effective against emerging, AI-enabled influence operations.

The newly published report, Social Media Manipulation for Sale, 2025 Experiment on Platform Capabilities to Detect and Counter Inauthentic Social Media Engagement, examines the commercial market for inauthentic social media engagement and documents how easily manipulation services can be purchased across major platforms. Cyabra's findings within the report reveal a "new frontier" in authentic-looking, AI-generated bot networks that are reshaping the landscape of online influence.

The collaboration highlights Cyabra's position as a global leader in the fight against disinformation. NATO StratCom COE, a multi-national organization tasked with strengthening the Alliance's strategic communications capabilities, leveraged Cyabra's technology to analyze how malicious actors are utilizing Generative AI to bypass traditional detection methods and manipulate geopolitical discourse.

The report's conclusions underscore that manipulation remains easy to execute and difficult to reliably prevent, with direct implications for democratic resilience, geopolitical stability, and public trust in digital information environments. As AI lowers the cost of generating credible personas and automates content orchestration across platforms, hostile actors can deploy influence operations faster, with more persuasive content, and with less detectable coordination.

Cyabra research in the report: the new AI-era bot model is“in-conversation” influence

Cyabra's contribution to the report highlights a critical shift in the disinformation threat landscape: the evolution from legacy, high-volume amplification behavior to AI-enabled, human-like inauthentic accounts designed to blend into authentic communities and steer perceptions from inside trusted conversation spaces.

Cyabra's analysis shows that modern inauthentic operations increasingly rely on:



Context-aware, multilingual content generated at scale using AI, including AI-generated visuals and text that match the tone of target discussions

Lower-volume, distributed activity that reduces detectable coordination signals

Strategic insertion into high-visibility threads, placing crafted comments under posts by influencers, journalists, and public figures rather than operating in isolated spam loops More organic network patterns, with fake accounts interacting not just with each other, but also with authentic users and communities

“We are honored to have been commissioned by NATO StratCom COE to provide the analytical framework for this year's investigation”, said Dan Brahmy, CEO of Cyabra.“Cyabra remains committed to equipping public and private sector leaders with the tools necessary to uncover these threats and protect the integrity of the information ecosystem.”

Dr. Gundars Bergmanis-Korats, AI Laboratory Chief, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, added:“This report underscores the need to prioritize cross-platform behavioral detection by identifying synchronized patterns in timing, tone, and relational dynamics, as these increasingly indicate sophisticated, AI-enabled manipulation. Cyabra's research and analytical support were instrumental in helping us test these dynamics at scale and translate complex platform behavior into actionable insights.”

The full report is available to download from the NATO StratCom COE website:

Social Media Manipulation for Sale: 2025 Experiment on Platform Capabilities to Detect and Counter Inauthentic Social Media Engagement

About Cyabra

Cyabra restores trust and authenticity for global enterprises and governments by analyzing actors, behaviors, and content, and translating evidence into clear mitigation steps at scale. The company provides decision-grade clarity in contested information environments, enabling institutions to respond proportionately and effectively to coordinated online manipulation.

