Cairrot, a leading and rapidly growing AI Visibility platform headquartered in the Tampa area, today announced its official joining of spARK Labs by ARK Invest, the prestigious innovation hub in St. Petersburg backed by renowned investor Cathie Wood.

This strategic move underscores Cairrot's emergence as a serious contender not only within Florida's thriving tech ecosystem but also on the global stage in the rapidly evolving AEO/AI Visibility niche of MarTech. By relocating to spARK Labs-located in St. Pete's vibrant Innovation District-Cairrot gains access to cutting-edge resources, mentorship, and a collaborative network focused on disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

The announcement follows a series of impactful product releases from Cairrot, solidifying its position as an innovator in AI-driven visibility solutions. Recent launches include:



Advanced AI Sentiment Analysis tools for deeper understanding of brand perception across AI-generated responses and search results.

White Label features tailored for enterprises and agencies, enabling seamless integration and branded deployments at scale. Query Fan-Out Analysis for ChatGPT prompts, helping users optimize and expand query strategies to maximize visibility in conversational AI environments.

"Joining spARK Labs represents a major milestone for Cairrot," said Connor Kimball, Cofounder of Cairrot. "We're excited to collaborate in an environment that champions groundbreaking tech and innovation. This partnership accelerates our mission to help brands dominate AI search and visibility landscapes."

Connor Kimball is a respected veteran in AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and SEO, widely recognized for openly sharing high-value marketing playbooks online and delivering insightful reviews of top SEO events and speakers nationwide. His expertise has positioned Cairrot as a go-to platform for forward-thinking marketers navigating the shift to AI-powered search.

spARK Labs by ARK Invest, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, serves as a hub for high-growth startups, fostering collaboration and investment in transformative technologies. Cathie Wood's backing highlights the center's role in elevating St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region as a national innovation destination.

For more information about Cairrot and its AI Visibility solutions, visit Cairrot's AEO Platfrom Walkthrough. To learn about spARK Labs, visit sp-ark-labs.

Video Link:

About Cairrot

Cairrot is a Tampa-based AI Visibility platform empowering brands, agencies, and enterprises to optimize their presence in AI-driven search engines, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and emerging conversational tools. With a focus on actionable insights, sentiment tracking, and advanced query optimization, Cairrot helps clients stay ahead in the evolving MarTech landscape.