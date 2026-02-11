MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metal Energy Appoints Charlie Greig as CEO

February 11, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Metal Energy Corp.

Highlights:



Geologist Charlie Greig (GT Gold, Pretium, American Eagle Gold) appointed as CEO.

NIV project among British Columbia's most compelling undrilled porphyry copper-gold targets.

Strategic investments from Centerra Gold (9.9%) and Teck (9.9%). Fully permitted, with targets defined and ready for drilling in 2026.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of geologist Charlie Greig as CEO in a management change that reflects a corporate strategy focused on creating value from BC's Toodoggone Region.

"I am excited to officially step into the role of CEO at Metal Energy, and work alongside the Ore Group to create value from the Company's recently acquired NIV project. NIV has the potential to be Toodoggone's newest porphyry discovery, having the right geology and alteration, as well as coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies. We are fully funded for 2026, having Centerra Gold and Teck as cornerstone investors, and have multiple high-priority targets along a five kilometer long trend that we will drill test in 2026. " stated Charlie Greig, CEO of Metal Energy.

Charlie Greig brings a distinguished four-decade career in exploration geology, including a key role as VP Exploration in the discoveries of GT Gold's Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry and the Saddle South high-grade gold-silver system, sold to Newmont in 2021 for $400 million. His extensive track record includes work, principally geologic mapping, on producing and advanced-stage projects such as Brucejack (Pretium-Newmont), Bisha (Nevsun Resources), La India (Grayd Minerals-Agnico Eagle), \and Alamo Dorado (Corner Bay-Pan American Silver), but also includes work in a wide range of roles across the spectrum of hard rock exploration and. Currently, Charlie serves as lead technical advisor for American Eagle Gold's (AE:TSXV) on its NAK copper-gold porphyry project near Smithers, British Columbia, which is being explored in partnership with Teck Resources and South32. Charlie also serves as Executive Chairman of Evergold (EVER:TSXV), a Toodoggone, BC-focused gold-silver exploration company.

Metal Energy and its team sincerely thanks former CEO James Sykes for his leadership, contributions and continued support during this management transition.

Backed by Centerra Gold and Teck: Fully Funded for 2026

On December 17, 2025, Metal Energy welcomed Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") as cornerstone investors, closing a $9.25 million financing that will see the Company's 2026 exploration season fully funded.

Teck and Centerra each now hold 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares - an investment made without the Company having drilled a single hole at NIV. This is a testament to the quality of targets at NIV, which host strong, coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies spanning a over 5 km of strike length.

2026 Exploration Program

The Company will soon announce its plans, detailing the highest-priority drill targets at the NIV Property and the program designed to systematically test them.

NIV Property Overview

The NIV Property spans more than 12,500 hectares across two claim blocks-NIV (1,048 ha) and West NIV (11,500 ha)-located approximately 32 km south of Centerra Gold's Kemess mine complex. Exploration was first recorded in the 1960s, but modern, extensive and systematic work began only in 2010 when the underlying rightsholders first staked the ground. Subsequent programs between 2016 and 2024 revealed[1]:



Strongly anomalous soil geochemistry: copper (>300 ppm), gold (>200 ppb), and molybdenum (>12 ppm) over a strike length of over 5 km.

Geological mapping that suggested the presence of porphyry dikes and associated alteration closely associated with the anomalous soil geochemistry.

Coincident Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomalies from both shallow- and deep-looking surveys that \align with the anomalous geochemistry and geological trends, as well as with an extensive magnetic low evident in airborne geophysical surveys that is punctuated by local magnetic highs.

Features in additional geophysical surveys (e.g., MobileMT) and technical studies (e.g., geochronology) that support to the presence of a porphyry copper-gold system of the appropriate age and scale. Presence immediately east on the adjacent East Niv property of Northwest Copper Corp., of a recently (2021) discovered copper-gold porphyry system, where drilling intersected up to 81.6 m grading 0.41% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.9 g/t Ag from surface.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada. The Company controls NIV, a fully permitted and drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in B.C'.s prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for hosting significant porphyry deposits.

With the addition of NIV, Metal Energy's portfolio now includes three high-potential projects:



NIV Project (Cu-Au-Mo, 100% controlled) - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100% owned) - British Columbia Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85% owned) - Manitoba

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent and Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Metal Energy Corp.

MERG on the TSXV

...



Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Metal. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Metal Energy expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of Metal Energy to earn the Interest by the completion of the work obligations, or the exercise of the option. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Metal Energy's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Metal Energy's public disclosure documents available at Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Metal Energy does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] 2023 Geological and Geophysical Work on the NIV Property, Prepared for CopperGold Exploration Corp. by C.J. Greig. Refer to B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines, Assessment Report 41524.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Metal Energy Corp.