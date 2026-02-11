MODS Launches Digital Enablement Service To Maximize ROI From Industrial Software Investments

MENAFN - Pressat) Aberdeen, United Kingdom – MODS, a global provider of intelligent industrial software solutions, announces the launch of their Digital Enablement services, ensuring customers achieve immediate value, seamless adoption, and overall success from their digital investments.

An agile software provider, MODS moves beyond traditional implementations to deliver a bespoke experience that helps clients maintain business continuity through every stage of digital transition. MODS Digital Enablement supports the full journey from purchase to business-as-usual and beyond. The service combines training, system configuration, data readiness, an interim Super User, software customization, and continuous support into one flexible offering.

“At MODS, we don't just provide software - we deliver success. Digital Enablement is a proactive change management and implementation service that ensures our customers realize value from Day 1, with quality-assured workflows, rapid adoption, and a clear path to measurable ROI.” – Jon Bell, CEO

From Purchase to Performance: A Proven Enablement Model

MODS Digital Enablement follows a six-step framework to deliver seamless implementation and long-term value:

Agree & Train – Full product demonstrations, user training, and skills-gap closure.Optimize – Workflow assessments to identify and resolve process pinch-points before go-live.Quality Assure – Data collection, digitization, validation, and system tuning to client needs.Pre-populate – Systems are pre-loaded with project or asset data for immediate use.Support – Ongoing change management, training, and implementation assistance.Business as Usual – MODS can temporarily operate digital workflows on behalf of clients to ensure continuity during transition.

This approach significantly reduces implementation time and delivers value from the first day of use.

Designed for Real-World Project Workflows

MODS Digital Enablement includes bespoke software customization. Enhancements may include new features, integrations, templates, and workflow tools tailored to a client's operational environment. Examples include: integration with enterprise systems (e.g., ERM), bespoke templates and automated reports, and new tools that streamline execution workflows. These customizations ensure faster returns on investment while aligning digital systems with existing processes.

About MODS

MODS deliver the world's most intelligent, connected ecosystem of software to ensure industrial assets are managed proactively at every stage of their lifecycles.

Ensure your software delivers value from Day 1.

Learn more about MODS Digital Enablement