Blink Charging Teams With Betterfleet To Offer Streamlined EV Charger Management For Fleets

Bowie, MD, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a strategic collaboration with BetterFleet, a global SaaS company specializing in implementing EV fleet charging management solutions.

BetterFleet's unique AI-driven optimization technology provides a comprehensive platform across sustainable fleet planning and operational management, focusing on complex mission-critical organizations in government, utilities, transit, and logistics. This innovative solution has been deployed and is actively supporting fleet customers.

By creating a digital twin of fleet operators' vehicles, energy infrastructure, and routes, the BetterFleet software platform allows customers to optimize the selection of hard assets (such as EVs and Blink stations) and reduce grid interconnection requirements. Digital depot configurations feed into live operational systems so that vehicles perform as required, asset utilization is optimized, and incidents can be addressed with minimal downtime.

BetterFleet software is designed to integrate with a variety of EV and charging hardware, including Blink's existing charging solutions already in use by fleets across North America.

“By combining Blink's solutions with our digital-twin planning and AI-enabled charge-management platform, we're giving operators the confidence, data, and tools they need to scale electrification without disruption,” said Daniel Hilson, BetterFleet CEO.“This collaboration brings together two complementary strengths to help public and private fleets reduce risk, improve readiness, and deploy EVs at the scale the future demands.”

“Our collaboration with BetterFleet marks the latest in a series of significant milestones designed to enhance and simplify the process of EV adoption and expansion as we continue to roll out next generation services and charging solutions for corporate customers and fleet managers,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink.“These new, customer-centric capabilities take our white glove EV integration process for business to the next level providing end-to-end support from procurement through post installation EV fleet management.”

About BetterFleet

BetterFleet is a reliable, secure SaaS platform that empowers mission-critical transit, government, utilities, and logistics fleets to make cost-effective transitions to efficient, sustainable technologies. By leveraging advanced AI and digital twin technology, BetterFleet helps fleets select the right vehicles and infrastructure, ensure assets are always ready for service, minimize operating costs, and capture data-driven insights for continuous performance improvement. Trusted by more than 200 fleets worldwide, BetterFleet delivers clarity and value when every minute counts. BetterFleet is the new brand name of EVenergi, a global leader in planning, procurement, implementation, and operations software for zero-emission fleets and infrastructure. Learn more at betterfleet.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

