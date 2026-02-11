403
Dutch Heineken Unveils Sweeping Workforce Reduction
(MENAFN) Dutch brewing giant Heineken unveiled a sweeping workforce reduction Wednesday, eliminating up to 6,000 positions worldwide as plummeting beer sales and mounting operational pressures force dramatic cost-cutting measures.
The mass layoffs—impacting approximately 7% of Heineken's 87,000 employees—form the cornerstone of an ambitious €500 million ($520 million) annual savings initiative designed to stabilize the struggling beer manufacturer.
Wednesday's announcement coincided with the company's full-year 2025 financial disclosure, which exposed troubling performance metrics: global beer volume contracted 1.2%, while European markets suffered a steeper 3.4% downturn. Operating profit, however, climbed 4.4% despite weakening sales.
Outgoing CEO Dolf van den Brink, set to depart in May, characterized the workforce purge as essential for restoring operational flexibility and financing expansion initiatives. Chief Financial Officer Harold van den Broek confirmed the cuts would penetrate every organizational tier, with European operations bearing the heaviest burden.
Heineken simultaneously downgraded its 2026 projections, anticipating operating profit growth of just 2% to 6%—a significant retreat from earlier forecasts. Industry headwinds including escalating costs, climate disruptions, and evolving consumer tastes continue hammering brewers worldwide.
Market reaction defied expectations: Heineken shares surged as investors applauded the aggressive restructuring despite anemic demand signals. The two-year implementation timeline aims to fundamentally reshape the company's operational framework.
