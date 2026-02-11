Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Announces Discovery of 55M-Ton Arctic Oil Field

2026-02-11 08:16:47
(MENAFN) Gazprom Neft announced Wednesday the discovery of a major Arctic oil deposit containing an estimated 55 million tons of geological reserves in the Yamal Peninsula.

The energy giant revealed that the newly identified petroleum site sits within the Arctic zone of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and will bear the name of distinguished geologist Alexei Kontorovich.

Alexander Dyukov, Gazprom Neft's chief executive, signaled ambitious expansion plans, stating: "Both in the Arctic zone and in Eastern Siberia, as well as in many other regions, there are still opportunities to find new large and super-large hydrocarbon fields," He confirmed the company's commitment to aggressive geological exploration campaigns throughout its operational territories.

As one of Russia's dominant petroleum producers, Gazprom Neft serves as a cornerstone of Moscow's Arctic energy expansion blueprint, positioning the discovery as a strategic win for the nation's resource development objectives.

