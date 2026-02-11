Researcher, Helwan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Samir Ramzy holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from Helwan University (Egypt). He is a researcher in political science and a non-resident researcher at the Emirates Policy Center. Ramzy has collaborated with leading research institutions, including the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the University of Exeter, Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, and the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. He is also a fellow at the Arab Council for the Social Sciences. He has studied Sudan's political affairs and conflict dynamics for more than seven years.

–present Ph.D, Helwan University

2025 Faculty of Commerce, Political Science

ExperienceEducation