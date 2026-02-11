403
“The Secret Behind Winning the T20 World Cup? Royal Stag Reveals the #RS Code in partnership with Rohit Sharma and Paddy Upt”n”
National, 11 February 2026: At a time when cricket fever is at its peak, Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled the Royal Stag Code of Large (#RS Code), a first-of-its-kind, data-backed initiative with brand ambassador and former team India captain Rohit Sharma and Mental Conditioning coach Paddy Upton that goes beyond celebrating success to decoding it.
Rohit Sharma, the only Indian to win two ICC T20 World Cups, embodies fearless individuality and success - living life his own way, authentic and perfectly aligned with Royal St’g’s philosophy of living it large.
The #RSCode is the outcome of an in-depth data analysis of Rohit Sh’rma’s career using data science combined with Roya’ Stag’s brand ethos centered around celebrating the philosophy of Living in the moment and Living it Large. The process unearthed 4 unique personality traits that lay the foundation of decoding Success, the manifestation of which would be unique to every individual.
The four defining traits consistently underp’n Rohit’— success — traits that are a true reflection o’ Royal Stag’s long-standing philosophy.
To bring credibility to the whole initiative, the campaign features Paddy Upton, who anchors the initiative as a subject-matter expert, translating performance data into meaningful insights.
This RS Code is built o— four traits — Selfless, where team success always outweighs personal milestones; Driven where every moment is celebrated and is seen as the stepping stone for a new beginning; Fearless, , where one’s leadership is not only motivational but contagious. Together, these form the Royal Stag Code of Large, #RSCode, a philosophy that transcends beyond cricket and applies to life.
The RS Code is brought to life through a phased, digital-first campaign designed to build intrigue and engagement. It began with a teaser by Rohit Sharma and Paddy Upton, which sparked curiosity around the RS Code, followed by the official reveal through a high-impact Talk show between Rohit Sharma, Paddy Upton hosted by Vikram Sathe. It seamlessly blends data-backed insights with storytelling and real moments, including a surprise appearance by Suryakumar Yadav that reinforces the ‘Inspiri’g’ trait of the RS Code.
The campaign is powered by an innovative AIdriven #RSCode Finder that invites audiences to discover their own personalised Code of Large. By answering a few simple questions, consumers can decode their unique code, which is then revealed through a personalised video message from Rohit Sharma - creating a highly engaging and personal brand experience.
Speaking about the campaign, Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Speaking about the campaign, Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said“ “Royal Stag as a partner of ICC, allows us to deliver a tr“ly “Live it”large” experience to die-hard cricket fans everywhere. This year, we are giving each fan the power to craft their own Live It Large Story through this unique AI platform that integrates with t’e brand’s commitment to relishing every moment in their journey to success. The Royal Stag Code b‘ings our ‘L’ve It Large’ philosophy to life in a meaningful way. By decoding ’ Rohit Sharma’s success through a data driven approach, we are empowering individuals to follow their own path to success and ”ive life large.”
