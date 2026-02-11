Export Packaging For Computer Accessories Market To Reach USD 758 Million By 2036, Growing At 4.9% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global export packaging for computer accessories market is projected to grow from USD 470 million in 2026 to USD 758 million by 2036, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, according to new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The expansion is being fueled by rising cross-border trade in computer peripherals, stricter performance standards, and a structural shift toward sustainable, high-performance transport packaging.

The market encompasses commercial packaging materials and systems used specifically for the international shipment of computer accessories such as keyboards, mice, cables, docking stations, and external drives. It includes heavy-duty corrugated boxes, protective foam, moisture barrier bags, reusable transit packaging, and related design services used by OEM exporters, contract manufacturers, and third-party logistics providers.

Electronics Export Surge Redefines Packaging Requirements

The immediate catalyst for market growth is the rapid acceleration of electronics exports from South and Southeast Asia. Official figures from India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry show electronics exports rose 35.11% year-over-year to USD 3.58 billion in December 2024. In Vietnam, electronics exports reached USD 126.5 billion in 2024, accounting for roughly one-third of total national exports.

This scale of outbound shipments is reshaping demand for export-grade packaging. Logistics providers are moving away from standard commodity boxes toward heavy-duty corrugated formats, anti-static foam packaging, and advanced moisture barrier systems designed to withstand multi-modal transport, long sea voyages, and high-humidity conditions.

FMI analysts describe the shift as a transition from“simple containment” to protection-led packaging ecosystems, where the packaging itself functions as the primary safeguard against product damage during extended global transit cycles.

Market Size and Growth Outlook (2026–2036)

Market size (2026): USD 470 million

Projected market value (2036): USD 758 million

CAGR (2026–2036): 4.9%

Heavy-duty corrugated packaging currently commands a 42.0% share of the global market, supported by its balance of stacking strength, cost efficiency, and compatibility with automated packing lines.

Sea freight remains the dominant export mode, accounting for 46.0% of market demand. The preference for ocean transport reflects the high-volume, cost-sensitive nature of global accessory trade, particularly from Asia-Pacific manufacturing hubs.

Sustainability Becomes a Market Access Requirement

Sustainability is increasingly central to procurement decisions across Europe and North America. Buyers are mandating recyclable, mono-material, or fiber-based packaging formats aligned with circular economy standards.

Amcor reported that 74% of its production by weight met widely accepted recyclability standards in FY24, generating USD 8.1 billion in revenue. Recent product launches across the technology sector underscore the shift: in 2025, Logitech completed a global transition from plastic clamshells to fully paper-based cartons for peripherals, while HP and Dell introduced molded pulp export packaging solutions at CES 2026 using responsibly sourced fiber materials.

As regulatory enforcement tightens, packaging suppliers are investing in certified recyclability, digital traceability, and compliance documentation to secure contracts with multinational OEMs.

Regional Growth Divergence: Asia-Pacific vs. North America

Growth trajectories differ by region, reflecting structural trade patterns:

India: 6.1% CAGR (2026–2036)

Vietnam: 5.7% CAGR

Indonesia: 5.5% CAGR

Mexico: 5.2% CAGR

China: 4.9% CAGR

India's projected 6.1% CAGR is supported by production-linked incentives (PLI) and a 24-month export high in electronics shipments. Packaging suppliers are expanding near electronics clusters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to reduce lead times and meet international compliance standards.

Vietnam's 5.7% growth outlook is underpinned by political stability and its status as an alternative electronics manufacturing hub to China, encouraging long-term capital investments in protective wrapping and corrugated conversion capacity.

In North America, nearshoring is reshaping logistics flows. Banco de México reported that 12.9% of large companies experienced favorable impacts from nearshoring in 2024, reinforcing demand for reusable transit packaging compatible with cross-border truck and rail routes. Unlike trans-oceanic shipments, closed-loop logistics systems enable cost-effective reuse of durable crates and pallets.

Heavy-Duty Corrugated and Moisture Barriers Lead Segment Evolution

Heavy-duty corrugated packaging remains the backbone of global accessory exports due to its shock absorption, stacking performance, and compliance with phytosanitary standards. Its 42.0% market share reflects widespread adoption across sea freight channels.

However, growth is accelerating in moisture barrier systems and anti-static protective solutions. The“container rain” phenomenon-condensation inside shipping containers during long ocean journeys-poses risks to sensitive electronic components. As semiconductor and peripheral manufacturing expands into humid tropical climates, exporters are investing in specialized coatings, liners, desiccants, and oxygen barrier technologies.

Competitive Landscape: Capital Discipline and Consolidation

The competitive environment is marked by capital intensity and margin pressure. DS Smith reported a 96% decrease in operating profit for the year ended April 2025, highlighting the impact of pricing volatility. In response, companies are implementing efficiency initiatives, such as Sealed Air's“CTO2Grow” program targeting USD 140–160 million in savings.

Strategic consolidation is underway. DS Smith's acquisition of Stora Enso De Hoop B.V. in December 2024 illustrates efforts to integrate raw material supply with converting operations to defend margins and expand geographic reach.

Key companies operating in the market include Smurfit Kappa, Amcor, Sealed Air, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, DS Smith, Aegis Packaging, Packmile, Urban Box, BioPak, and The Mend Packaging.

Market Definition and Scope

The export packaging for computer accessories market includes revenue generated from commercial transport packaging used for cross-border shipment of computer peripherals. It covers disposable and returnable packaging formats, heavy-duty corrugated boxes, wooden crates and pallets, reusable transit packaging, moisture barrier systems, anti-static foam packaging, and associated design and kitting services.

As electronics trade volumes continue to expand across Asia-Pacific and nearshoring reshapes North American logistics corridors, the export packaging sector is positioned as a critical enabler of global technology supply chains-where durability, compliance, and sustainability increasingly define competitive advantage.

