MEXC Surges To Third Place Among Global Crypto Exchanges, Doubles Trading Volume In 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, has secured the third position among centralized exchanges worldwide, capturing 7.8% market share and recording $1.5 trillion in spot trading volume throughout 2025, according to Coingecko.

The exchange demonstrated exceptional growth of 90.9% year-over-year, significantly outpacing the industry average of 7.6% and establishing itself as the fastest-growing platform among the top 10 exchanges. This momentum continued through December 2025, when MEXC processed $86.0 billion in monthly spot trading volume.

" We="" are="" proud="" to="" stand="" among="" the="" top="" three="" fastest-growing="" exchanges="" in="" a="" year="" when="" much="" of="" the="" industry="" struggled="" to="" expand,”="" said="" Vugar="" Usi,="" Chief="" Operating="" Officer="" of="" MEXC.“While="" many="" competitors="" leaned="" heavily="" on="" institutional="" flows,="" we="" built="" our="" platform="" around="" retail="" users.="" That="" focus="" allowed="" us="" to="" attract="" new="" traders,="" boost="" activity,="" and="" capture="" meaningful="" market="" share.="" Our="" goal="" is="" simple:="" challenge="" the="" status="" quo="" by="" pushing="" barriers="" to="" entry="" as="" close="" to="" zero="" as="" possible,="" so="" both="" high-frequency="" traders="" and="" retail="" users="" can="" participate="" without="" />

The platform's aggressive zero-fee policy has proven transformative in attracting diverse trading activity. While competitors maintained traditional fee structures, MEXC's approach resonated particularly well with active traders seeking to maximize returns and retail investors entering the cryptocurrency market.

MEXC's ascent becomes more remarkable when contextualized within the broader market. While industry leader Binance saw volumes contract by 0.5% and second-place Bybit declined 13.7%, MEXC's growth trajectory positioned it alongside other rising platforms like Bitget (+45.5%) and Gate (+39.7%). The exchange now processes comparable volume to Bybit's $1.5 trillion, despite Bybit's longer market presence.

The achievement follows a year of sustained momentum across the cryptocurrency sector, with the top 10 exchanges collectively processing $18.7 trillion in trading volume during 2025. MEXC's performance contributed significantly to this total while capturing market share from established competitors.

Looking ahead, MEXC remains focused on expanding its zero-fee commitment while enhancing platform infrastructure and user experience. The exchange continues to prioritize accessibility, security, and innovation as core pillars of its growth strategy.

