Security 2.0, Inc. Awarded IDIQ Contract With U.S. Missile Defense Agency For Golden Dome Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Security 2.0, Inc., an AI Consultancy, today announced it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Federal Government in support of the Golden Dome initiative with the Missile Defense Agency.

The award places Security 2.0, Inc. in a highly competitive group of trusted contractors supporting one of the nation's most critical defense missions-advancing integrated missile defense, situational awareness, and decision-support capabilities across a rapidly evolving global threat environment.

“This award represents a major milestone for Security 2.0,” said Dr. James Hall, a service-disabled veteran-owned business owner ( SDVOSB ), with 23 years of military service. He is the Founder and CEO of Security 2.0, Inc., and served on the founding team that initially created the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2002, when the Homeland Security Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush.

“Golden Dome demands intelligence systems that move at the speed of modern threats. Our SAM TM Intelligence Layer was designed precisely for this moment, fusing data, analytics, and AI-driven insight into a unified operational picture that supports real-world decision-making.”

The SAMTM Intelligence Layer

At the core of Security 2.0's platform is SAMTM (Security Analytics Mesh) -an AI-native modular intelligence layer purpose-built to operate across domains including defense, public safety, infrastructure protection, financial risk, and media intelligence.

Under the Golden Dome IDIQ, SAM will support government use cases ranging from intelligence discovery and signal correlation to predictive risk modeling and explainable AI outputs aligned with federal requirements.

Powered by NVIDIA and Microsoft

Security 2.0 also emphasized the importance of its participation in two globally respected innovation ecosystems:



NVIDIA Inception Program Microsoft Founders Hub



“These programs have been instrumental in helping us scale responsibly and securely,” Hall added.“NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing and AI infrastructure, alongside Microsoft's cloud, security, and enterprise foundations, directly support the development and deployment of the SAM TM Intelligence Layer. We are deeply thankful for the technical resources, mentorship, and long-term commitment both companies provide to mission-driven innovators.”

Public Launch: February 12

Security 2.0 confirmed that February 12, 2026 will mark a major public milestone: the release of the SAM TM Intelligence Layer to broader audiences as a technology integration into the Security Television Network 's AI-Powered Search Engine for the Security Domain.

The platform will be the first of its kind-bringing professional-grade security intelligence discovery, contextual search, and explainable analytics to industry professionals, policymakers, investors, researchers, and the general public.

“This is about democratizing access to credible, structured security intelligence-without compromising trust or rigor,” Dr. Hall said.“From national defense to global markets, security impacts everyone. Our mission is to help the world discover, understand, and act on security with clarity.”

About Security 2.0, Inc.

Security 2.0, Inc. is a Mesa, AZ, U.S. based AI Consultancy security company building advanced intelligence, media, and analytics platforms at the intersection of AI, national security, and global markets. Its flagship technology includes the SAMTM Intelligence Layer and its subsidiary the Security Television Network-designed to serve government, enterprise, and public audiences alike.

