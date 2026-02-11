MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) The 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026 Arrives in Bangkok -- Igniting Asia with AI, Energy & ESG Innovation on 23 April 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's longest-running sustainability event is coming to Bangkok. On 23 April 2026, the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026 lands in Thailand's vibrant capital, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers for a high-energy, future-focused gathering that redefines what a sustainability summit can be.

Guided by the theme“ AI, Energy & Transition: Resetting ESG in a New Economy,” this flagship Summit reimagines the traditional conference into an immersive, high-impact experience-bringing together innovation, leadership, and purpose on one dynamic stage.

More than a conference, the Summit combines visionary discussions with inspiring award moments, exploring sustainability in an era shaped by AI, energy transition, and geopolitical change. Through immersive presentations, thought-provoking panels, and four integrated award segments, participants will examine how these forces are reshaping corporate responsibility-and whether ESG is evolving fast enough for a digitised, energy-hungry world.

The refreshed format blends insight with inspiration, featuring cinematic storytelling, live performances, and real-world case studies that spotlight purpose-driven leadership and transformational impact.

With over 60 companies already confirmed from across Asia and beyond, momentum is strong.

Organisations are also invited to participate in the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG AwardsTM️ 2026, recognising initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact, strong governance, and strategic foresight.

Award Categories Include:

- Best Environmental Excellence Award

- Best Community Programme Award

- Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award

- Empowerment of Women Award

- Best Workplace Practices

- Product Excellence Award

- CSR & ESG Leadership Award

- Best CEO | Best CFO

- Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team

Best Country Awards: Singapore | Malaysia | Thailand | Philippines | India | Indonesia | Cambodia | Vietnam | Middle East

As ESG expectations rise, the Summit offers a timely platform for meaningful dialogue, practical insights, and recognition of credible initiatives-set against the vibrant backdrop of Bangkok.

Join us to ignite action, celebrate excellence, and help redefine ESG for a rapidly changing global economy.

For more information visit the official Website:

For Media Inquiries:

Eric Khoo

Conference Director

18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & AwardsTM️

...al

HDP / WhatsApp: +65 8383 2480