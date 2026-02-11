Mobileum And NOHOLD Launch White-Labeled AI Assistant Offering For Telecom Enterprise Customers

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, and NOHOLD, a leader in enterprise-grade AI assistant platforms, have announced the launch of a new white-labeled AI Assistant solution designed specifically for telecom operators serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SME/SMBs).

The new offering builds on the strategic AI alliance announced in September 2025, moving from concept to a market-ready solution. Telecom operators can now offer branded AI Assistant services that help SME/SMBs enhance customer engagement, drive sales, and improve productivity through AI technology, with operators providing the tools so SME/SMBs avoid managing complex AI themselves.

As traditional connectivity revenues continue to be under pressure, SME/SMBs are seeking value-added digital services from their telecom providers. With AI Assistants, operators can deliver easy-to-use, subscription-based solutions that help SME/SMBs automate support and sales, strengthening relationships, increasing average revenue per user (ARPU), and differentiating operator services within existing billing models.

Under the partnership, telecom operators can brand, package, and resell AI Assistants as a managed service, powered by NOHOLD's SICURA® QuickStart platform and delivered to market by Mobileum. SME/SMBs can deploy conversational AI in minutes just by uploading documents or connecting their website, without coding, gaining a secure, compliant, multilingual solution across web and social channels, with built-in analytics for greater insight into their business.

“Following our strategic alliance announcement last year, this launch represents an important next step in helping telecom operators turn AI into a practical, revenue-generating service,” said Miguel Caramés, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum.“Together with NOHOLD, we are enabling operators to move beyond connectivity and deliver AI-powered value that small and medium-sized businesses are able to adopt immediately and see measurable impact from.”

“SME/SMBs want AI solutions that are easy to deploy, affordable, and secure, but they don't want to become AI experts,” said Diego Ventura, CEO and Founder at NOHOLD.“By partnering with Mobileum, we're bringing our AI Assistant platform to market through trusted telecom providers that already have deep relationships with SME customers.”

The AI Assistant addresses SME/SMB needs, including customer support, sales enablement, onboarding, and operational efficiency. Telecom operators benefit from rapid deployment, low operational overhead, and predictable recurring revenue, reinforcing their role as trusted digital partners. SME/SMBs receive practical tools to streamline their operations and help drive business growth.

The new offering is available immediately to Mobileum's global telecom customer base.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at

About NOHOLD

NOHOLD, Inc. is a Silicon Valley–based pioneer of enterprise-grade AI, delivering interactive and diagnostic virtual assistants via its award‐winning SICURA® platform. Since its founding in 1999, the company has partnered with Fortune 500 organizations worldwide-spanning financial services, healthcare, HR, education, and more-to streamline customer and employee experiences, reduce reliance on traditional call centers, and drive measurable ROI through intelligent automation. Backed by four granted patents and annual SOC 2 Type II / HIPAA compliance audits, NOHOLD has built over 1,400 AI Assistants that deliver secure, scalable self‐service, handling sensitive data with enterprise-grade trust. With two decades of expertise and a global footprint, the NOHOLD AI AllianceTM continues empowering enterprises to elevate digital service experiences through responsible, next‐generation AI. More information can be found at

